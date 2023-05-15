Pipelines making headway in 2023

The Australian Pipeliner takes a look at some of the current water pipeline works taking place across Australia, in particular in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.

QUEENSLAND

Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline

In early January 2023, the Palaszczuk Labor Government officially signed off on funding for the Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline, supporting more than 400 jobs in the southwest regions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said cabinet had locked in the final funding amount of more than $370 million.

“This is fantastic news for the people of western Queensland, with a pipeline of good, quality jobs just around the corner,” said Palaszczuk.

“We know that water security is vital to these local economies, as well as the liveability of our Queensland communities.”

Planning is already underway, and the funding announcement signals that major construction can kick off this year.

While negotiations have been taking place, pre-construction activities, such as progressing the necessary environmental and native title approvals have been ongoing. The next stage of early works will include geotechnical works, final route determination, landowner engagement, and final detailed design.

In addition to the pipeline, the funding also includes upgrades to the Wivenhoe Pump Station to boost existing capacity, construction of new water treatment facilities to service communities along the pipeline route, and installation of network monitoring to reduce losses and improve water security for Southern Downs.

The pipeline will carry raw water from Wivenhoe Dam and connect with Toowoomba Regional Council’s existing water infrastructure to deliver water to Warwick. It will be an opportunity to deliver treated water to the region’s communities Cambooya, Greenmount, Nobby, and Clifton.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

The iconic Golden Pipeline

Celebrating 120 years of service in 2023, Western Australia’s iconic Golden Pipeline has contributed significantly to the state’s development. The heritage listed scheme was officially opened at Mount Charlotte, Kalgoorlie, on 24 January 1903, pumping fresh water 566 km east from Mundaring Weir to the Eastern Goldfields.

Announced October 2022, Water Corporation will be working to secure the region’s safe and reliable water supply by progressively replacing old sections of above-ground pipe with modern below-ground pipe over the next 50 years.

Extensive lengths of the retired sections will be retained for heritage, tourism, and operational purposes, following planned community consultation.

Water Minister Simone McGurk said that the iconic pipeline is the only reason people in the Goldfields get fresh water every day, and how Kalgoorlie-Boulder and Coolgardie survived as towns through the gold rush and beyond.

“The scheme will evolve over the next 50 years, as sections of the above-ground pipework reach the end of their service life, to improve the reliability of the scheme, while also supporting population and economic growth well into the future,” he said.

NEW SOUTH WALES

City of Swan

In New South Wales, the McGowan Government is investing $36.5 million in new water and wastewater infrastructure to cater for residential growth in the City of Swan – expected to grow to 310,000 people by 2051.

Water Corporation will construct an 18 km wastewater pipeline from Bullsbrook to Ellenbrook and a 2.6 km water pipeline in Henley Brook, with completion expected in late 2023.

Wastewater works will include a new transfer pump station to safely divert flows from Bullsbrook Wastewater Treatment Plant to Beenyup Water Resource Recovery Facility, allowing the Bullsbrook plant to be decommissioned.

A new water pipeline along Starflower Road and Park Street will help transport drinking water to thousands of new and existing households in the fast-growing suburbs of Henley Brook, Ellenbrook and Brabham.

TASMANIA

Pioneer Pipeline

The delivery of a treated drinking water supply pipeline to the residents of Pioneer, Tasmania, has reached a key milestone with the completion of works on the town’s reticulation network.

The existing TasWater-owned network in the north-east town has been completely replaced and is ready for testing and commissioning.

The installation of the mains system to feed the town network is continuing and will be connected in the coming months.

Once complete, the project will deliver safe and reliable drinking water to Pioneer’s residents via the continuation of the Ringarooma Valley water scheme.

Acting General Manager for Project Delivery Tim Cubit said the project was ahead of schedule.

“We made a promise to the people of Pioneer that we would deliver safe, reliable drinking water by May 2023 and we can proudly say we are well on track to achieve this, weeks ahead of schedule,” Cubit said.

“Meter installation is underway, and in the coming weeks our team will undertake commissioning of the network and water quality testing. We are now very close to turning on the tap to Pioneer.”

VICTORIA

Newry Pipeline

In Victoria, Southern Rural Water’s construction partner, Jaydo Construction, has started works on the Newry Pipeline component of the MID Phase 2 Project in Gippsland.

The Newry Pipeline contract was announced in September 2022 and will be delivered as part of Phase 2 of the $159.7 million Macalister Irrigation District modernisation program.

The works will deliver around 4300 megalitres in water savings and increase delivery efficiency to customers to over 90 per cent. This will drive vital investment in on-farm efficiencies, improve farm productivity and support local businesses to be more climate resilient.

The MID Phase 2 project is replacing 100-year-old channels with new pipelines and automated outlets.

The project includes the installation of the Newry Pipeline, including associated outlet upgrades, reconnection works and decommissioning for Newry customers.

Epsom-Huntly Pipeline

Final trenching is underway near Station Street and ground boring is being finalised across several short sections of the new Epsom-Huntly Pipeline, located in regional Victoria.

Once completed, Coliban Water will then prepare to connect the pipeline to the existing water network and complete testing before it is officially commissioned.

Designed to increase the capacity of the network, residents in the Huntly and Epsom areas can expect an improvement to their water pressure when the new 5 km Epsom-Huntly Pipeline is completed this autumn. Recent population growth means the network is currently running close to capacity.

Some customers have been experiencing water pressure issues, particularly on hot days and at peak times when more water is used to run air conditioners, water gardens, and keep cool. Operating from autumn 2023, the benefits of the pipeline will be immediately felt.

However, residents can expect to notice a real difference from next summer, when increased demand for water typically adds to low-pressure issues.

The new pipeline, which will run from Howard Street in Epsom to Gungurru Road in Huntly, is one of the largest water supply pipeline projects installed in the region in recent years.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

SA Water is delivering around 40,000 m of water main upgrades between 2022-23 as part of its $155 million management program.

The program targets regional SA, with pipe renewals on the cards for Whyalla, Tanunda, Yankalilla and a number of smaller towns in the region.

According to SA Water’s General Manager of Sustainable Infrastructure Amanda Lewry, the program builds on the 60,000 metres of water main that have already been replaced over the last 2 years.

“A comprehensive prioritisation system helps to identify which water mains need replacing, based on factors including likelihood of future breaks and the potential impact of a break on customers and commuters,” said Lewry.

The works are aimed at reducing failures like leaks and breaks, and to maintain the integrity of the network.

“While it isn’t possible to completely prevent a water main leak or break, our management program is a proactive way of reducing the frequency of these incidents,” Lewry said.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.