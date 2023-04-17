Pipelines key to low-cost energy

As the industry strives towards a decarbonised future, the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) explains how pipelines play a crucial role in delivering low-cost energy.

The APGA outlined how transporting natural and renewable gases through pipeline infrastructure reduces costs, in comparison to electricity transmission.

“An independent study has shown that energy transported through new natural gas or hydrogen pipelines costs significantly less than energy transported via new HVAC (high voltage alternating current) and HVDC (high voltage direct current) powerlines,” the company said on LinkedIn.

“Repurposing existing natural gas pipelines for natural gas/hydrogen blends or pure hydrogen could further reduce transport costs in the immediate term.

“While the technical feasibility of repurposing pipelines is complex and undergoing further research, the Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre and other organisations are already exploring Australia’s renewable gas future.”

While it is cost effective, the APGA also explained the other benefits of pipeline energy transport.

“Additionally, the reliability of pipeline infrastructure is significantly higher than powerlines, with powerlines experiencing 10 times more loss of supply events than pipelines over the past decade,” the company said.

“Furthermore, the ability to store energy in gas pipelines is a key benefit, as one piece of infrastructure serves as both energy transport and energy storage.

“Powerlines can only transport energy, with energy storage (such as batteries) an additional cost. This is partly why gas infrastructure can support larger variations in energy demand than electricity infrastructure at a lower total cost.”

