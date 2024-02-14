Pipeline work complete in Logan

Image: Mulderphoto/stock.adobe.com

Logan Water has completed work on the Crestmead wastewater pump station and pipeline in Queensland.

The water utility installed the new wastewater pump station, 3.15km of pipeline, 34 maintenance holes and associated infrastructure to enhance the area’s wastewater management capabilities for the future.

Construction activities included site clearing, excavation, pipe laying, building of a concrete pump station, installing equipment and work site restoration.

The pipeline was constructed in infrastructure easements, council parks and road reserve. A construction compound was in place along the pipeline route off Bumstead Road, during the works.

“Our team also worked extremely hard to minimise community disruption,” Logan Water said on LinkedIn.

“Part of this was developing a plan which ensured continued access for residents through the frequently used bridge to Crestmead Park.”

During the works, the water utility also left behind vegetation, nest boxes for wildlife and new cross-country jumps for a local pony club.

“We always strive to do more than just minimise disruptions; we aim to enhance the works area for our community, even if it means extra effort and planning. And that’s exactly what we accomplished.”

