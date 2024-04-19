Pipeline work begins in SA

Image: noppadon/stock.adobe.com

SA Water has started to install around 2100m of new water main at Ebenezer, which will provide reliable water services to locals.

The new pipe is among 47000m going into the ground as part of SA Water’s four-year, $155 million water main management program.

SA Water general manager of sustainability infrastructure Amanda Lewry said the new pipe is made from PVC, which is known for having better flexibility.

“Our water main replacement program is one of the ways we are proactively working to limit the frequency and impact of leaks and breaks, which are often caused by soil movement and other environmental factors,” Lewry said.

“Water mains have an approximate lifespan of up to 100 years and the installation of this new pipe will help to ensure a secure supply of clean, safe drinking water to local customers well into the future.”

Construction is expected to complete in late June, with works occurring between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

“For the safety of our people and the local community, we ask residents and road users to please take note of localised traffic management in place while the works are underway,” Lewry said.

“We will also ensure our customers are notified of any temporary water supply interruptions that are necessary when we move their connections over from the old to new pipes.”

