Pipeline upgrades for Mornington Peninsula

Image: noppadon/stock.adobe.com

South East Water is continuing to upgrade its water and sewer network throughout the Mornington Peninsula.

The works are part of South East Water’s $180 million annual infrastructure upgrade program, which aims to deliver safe and reliable water and sewer services to its customers.

Rosebud saw the upgrade of sewer rising main pipelines from Colchester Road and Henry Wilson Drive into Boneo Road, which was completed in January 2024 by South East Water delivery partner Zinfra, Jaydo and WSP.

Currently delivery partner Beca Fulton Hogan and Interflow are working on water pipe renewal works in Ocean and Barry streets, which first began in May 2024.

In Blairgowrie, Abergeldie BMD KBR completed work along Melbourne Road to upgrade and improve the reliability of the water network in the area.

From Portsea to Sorrento, South East Water and delivery partner Service Stream are continuing to upgrade 4.4km of water main to ensure a safe and reliable water supply. The project is expected to be complete by November 2024.

South East Water acting general manager liveable water solutions Matthew Snell said the upgrades are essential to ensure safe and reliable services for customers.

“Every day, we’re maintaining and upgrading the pipes and pumps that keep our water and sewer network flowing,” Snell said.

By proactively upgrading these assets now, we’ll reduce bursts and unplanned interruptions for customers and visitors down the track.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.