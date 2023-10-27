Pipeline protection served on a plate

As urban development increases, sections of gas and other utilities pipelines that were once beneath unoccupied land are now adjacent to existing infrastructure.

Tapex Industrial, part of the Tapex Group of companies, in an industry expert in excavation safety with a comprehensive suite of solutions available throughout Australasia.

The company will also be in attendance at the 2023 Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) Annual Convention.

Tapex business manager Michelle Moreira is very much looking forward to attending the pinnacle event of the pipeline industry.

“Having been part of the APGA community for over 20 years, I have personally experienced the many benefits it offers to professionals in our field, while feeling part of a bigger community,” she said.

“The networking opportunities, access to industry resources, and continued education opportunities have been invaluable to my own professional growth.

“I look forward to many more years of attending this important yearly convention and catching up with friends and colleagues old and new.”

It is no surprise that Tapex has been such a primordial part of the industry for so long; the suite of solutions the company provides pipeline pros with is a show-stopper.

Overpipe is a prime example of this. The costs of moving or relaying pipelines that were once beneath unoccupied land is extremely expensive for asset owners, as they are normally protected by concrete slabs that can be up to 200mm thick.

Overpipe was developed in France as a reliable, economical and environmentally friendly alternative to concrete slabs.

Designed to provide a protective barrier for buried pipelines and a visual warning for machinery operators, Overpipe plates resist the assault of a 32-tonne shovel to protect buried pipes from any encroachment.

Lightweight but tough (30-40 kg depending on the model), Overpipe plates are easy to install and easy to remove to allow for inspection or repair of the pipeline. The system is designed to connect multiple plates together so that if one plate is pierced or hooked by an excavator, the plates it is connected to will also lift from the ground.

Overpipe is made from injection moulded HDPE with bevelled edges and non-slip pins on both sides, to facilitate handling and avoid slip and fall accidents. There are non-slip dimples on the surface of the plates to reduce slip risk and facilitate grip during manual handling.

The plates come standard in UV-resistant hi-vis yellow with an embossed warning message (e.g. Danger Gas Pipeline Buried Below), but are fully customisable in size, colour and warning message.

Overpipe comes in various dimensions to suit different pipe and trench sizes and the plates are connected using HDPE clips or an Australian designed rope connection system.

Other features and benefits include:

Range of widths 500mm – 1800m.

Overlapping plates with simple joiner.

Light weight, but tough 15mm thick HDPE.

Hi-Vis Yellow, embossed warning.

30 sheets to a double pallet – low transport cost.

Holes for drainage and CP monitoring.

Easy to install, 2-man lift.

Anti-slip surface.

50-year warranty.

Installation of Overpipe is quick and easy. Plates are laid in the trench once the appropriate volume of compacted, level cover has been backfilled onto the pipeline (to a minimum of 300mm).

The trench should be benched to a sufficient width for the Overpipe and so that the plates lay flat within the trench.

The plates should be positioned so that there is a minimum of 300mm overhang either side of the pipeline below. Spray-painted guidelines on the backfill will assist in correctly positioning the plates.

Overpipe is used by major gas, power, telecom and rail utilities in both Australia and overseas to protect critical buried infrastructure.

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.