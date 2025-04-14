Pipeline project data: How to tag, collect and analyse construction data within minutes

Image: CRC Evans

CRC Evans explains how its DATA360 platform revolutionises infrastructure and energy projects through comprehensive, end-to-end lifecycle data management for onshore and offshore pipeline projects.

DATA360 is CRC Evans’ flagship digital platform, designed to revolutionise infrastructure and energy projects through comprehensive, end-to-end lifecycle data management. From the moment a pipe is manufactured to its final installation—whether laid in the ditch onshore or submerged offshore—DATA360 captures and connects every step of the journey, with the overarching aim of consolidating all data related to a joint under a single unique identifier, creating a traceable digital fingerprint for every pipe and every joint.

In an industry plagued by fragmented systems and siloed information, DATA360 delivers a true cradle-to-grave digital record by streamlining critical workflows such as welding, coating, NDT, material traceability, and AI-powered fitment analysis. This seamless integration empowers contractors, owner-operators, and inspection companies to enhance compliance, drive efficiency, reduce costs, and make informed, real-time decisions.

CRC Evans Vice President of Engineering and Technology Shailesh Radhakrishnan says: “Traditionally, collecting and analysing data from a construction project can take hours each day. Our new digital platform can do this within a few minutes – making the process a lot more efficient. Contractors can access tailored production data anytime, anywhere, without additional time for data processing.”

How does it work?

Powered by cloud computing and centralised storage, the DATA360 platform enables stakeholders—from pipe mills to NDT companies—to securely log and access critical production data.

Beyond material traceability and NDT, DATA360 collects data from IoT-enabled welding and coating systems, enriched with GPS coordinates and long-range Wi-Fi, transmitted via satellite-based internet—ensuring continuous visibility, even in remote environments. Leveraging AI clustering algorithms, the platform visualises this geospatial data to provide customers with an intuitive, location-based representation of field activity.

Additionally, AI-powered fitment analysis delivers on-the-fly recommendations to optimise welding operations, helping crews work faster and more precisely.

Together, these capabilities break down silos and deliver a truly connected, intelligent pipeline construction ecosystem.

At the heart of DATA360 is a user-centric interface thoughtfully designed for web and mobile platforms. Whether in the office or on the right-of-way, users can seamlessly access and input data through intuitive dashboards and guided workflows.

The mobile app is optimised for harsh field environments, with offline functionality and simplified data capture tailored for welding inspectors, coating crews, and site supervisors.

The web interface provides powerful data visualiSation, advanced filtering, and real-time reporting tools—ensuring that decision-makers have actionable insights at their fingertips. This unified experience bridges the gap between field operations and project management, enhancing collaboration and accelerating workflows across the board.

Case study: 9,000-joint welding project compliance streamlined with DATA360

In 2023-24, Van Oord used DATA360 as a data and joint ID monitoring system for an Exxon gas pipeline located offshore Guyana. The project consisted of over 9,000 joints and had strict compliance requirements.

To prevent pipeline failure, it was critical to keep the hardness of the material in contact with the medium (ID pipe and root pass) below 248 HV10. This meant the heat input must be 100 percent verified to maintain the hardness levels and stay within the welder performance qualifications (WPQ).

DATA360 was used to:

Monitor the end-to-end welding for all stations;

Track data for specific joints against unique joint IDs; and,

Supply Exxon with hard copies of the data as proof of compliance.

The system provided a log record for each joint as evidence that the completed welds were within the boundaries of the welding procedure specification (WPS) and thus fit for purpose from a mechanical point of view.

What’s good for the goose

Not only is DATA360 streamlining activities for CRC-Evans’ clients, it’s also driving efficiency within the company itself.

At CRC-Evans’ Kintore facility in Scotland, CRC’s staff are using the system to their advantage.

Kintore Senior Welding Engineer Melina Hemery says she finds DATA360 a powerful tool that saves her team considerable time on documentation, data capitalisation and problem solving.

“It allows us to quickly retrieve welding data, available in the form of a customisable “as-run” report. These reports, obtained in record time, allow us to verify that all welding parameters are correct and therefore guarantee the quality of the welds.”

Hemery says that she uses the system before, during, and after production:

Before: by verifying our welding parameters during procedure development

During: to confirm the expected quality and provide the data to third parties and customers

After: to analyse data, improve procedures for specific applications, and use them on future projects.

For Kintore’s Senior R&D Lead, Stephen Cameron, DATA360 has transformed the way he approaches his research: “I can pull graphs from any weld that is in process or complete. It gives me a great visual aid to assess how the machines are performing. It lets me hone in on any potential issues before they arise, which ultimately leads to improving weld quality.

“DATA360 has really made my life easier and is now a permanent tool on all equipment in our facility in Kintore,” says Cameron.

Staying ahead of the curve

For 90 years, CRC-Evans has been a leader in pipeline construction equipment, automatic welding systems, managed subsea services, field joint coating and heat treatment, and non-destructive testing.

Radhakrishnan says that the company understands the importance of continually evolving its products to meet current market needs: “Our aim is to deliver innovation and operational efficiency. The DATA360 does just that.”

CRC Evans Director, Digital Transformation Vinay Baburao couldn’t agree more: “We’re committed to developing advanced digital products and solutions like DATA360 to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Leveraging DATA360 allows users to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and boost overall business performance.”

Based in Houston, Texas, CRC-Evans has offices in North America, Europe, South Africa and the Middle East. CRC Evans’ products are available through Oceania via its exclusive agent, Tremco Pipeline Equipment.

For more information, email sales@tremcopipeline.com.au or visit www.tremcopipeline.com.au

