Pipeline perfection powered by people

Most plastic pipelines are buried and remain in service for more than 100 years.Image: PIPA

The Australian Pipeliner takes a closer look at what makes PIPA so indispensable to the pipeline industry.

Almost everyone in the pipeline industry has heard of the Plastics Industry Pipe Association of Australia (PIPA), and perhaps just as many are familiar with the work it does in championing plastic pipe through education and advocacy. But few, no doubt, understand just how much work goes on behind the scenes.

The Australian Pipeliner was lucky enough to sit down with PIPA Australia Executive General Manager Cindy Bray for a rare glimpse at the inner workings of this machine. And what we found was a vast web of passionate and generous people, all dedicated to elevating the pipeline industry.

At a glance

Industry associations are crucial for advancing, standardising, and advocating for entire sectors, providing a unified voice and expert guidance that no single organisation could achieve alone, and here PIPA is no exception.

PIPA acts as the peak body for plastic pipes and fittings in Australia, dedicated to contemporary, best practice use of these systems across many different industries.

The approach to achieving this is fourfold. It involves advocacy through working closely with industry authorities, governments, and global partners; education through technical insights and training; technical leadership through setting standards for manufacturing, installation, and use; and sustainability through championing environmentally responsible design and recyclability in plastic pipe systems.

As the powerhouse behind PIPA Australia, Cindy Bray wears a lot of hats. On any given day she might be working with her technical committees developing or update industry guidelines, consulting with government bodies, educating on the critical role plastic pipes play – just not before a morning cup of coffee.

Bray has spent decades in the pipeline industry, with experience spanning marketing, technical roles, product management and innovation, which she said gives her a holistic view of the industry – a major boon in her position at PIPA.

“I suppose I’m a bit of a storyteller, sharing the story of plastic pipes,” she said.

“I’m constantly sharing our industry’s story with different audiences, explaining how plastic pipes deliver essential services every single day. These pipes are hidden underground or behind walls, so most people don’t even realise the critical role they play. Yet plastic pipes are the unseen infrastructure that keeps our world moving – delivering clean water, energy, sanitation, and stormwater management. Though largely out of sight, they quietly improve our lives, keeping communities healthy, protecting the environment, and helping build a cleaner, more sustainable future. A great deal of expertise and care goes into keeping them running smoothly.”

One of the common challenges in the plastic pipe industry is overcoming negative perception due to a false conflation with single-use plastics.

Unlike single-use plastics, plastic pipes are engineered and designed to last more than 100 years, and at the end of their long life span can be recycled back into non pressure pipes. In fact, this is a major focus area for PIPA, focusing on the circularity of plastic pipes – through their long life design, manufacturing, use, repair, and recyclability.

“One of my favourite parts of the job is talking to people who know little about plastic pipes – or who may even have negative preconceptions about them,” Bray said.

“I enjoy talking about the role plastic pipes play – educating people on both the technical and sustainability aspects – but doing it in a simple, relatable way. Then, by the end of the conversation, seeing their whole perception change is incredibly rewarding. If I can get that through to one person, they might go on to share it with someone else. Every conversation has an impact.”

The human engine

Bray isn’t alone in her passion for the industry. The work PIPA does, particularly its technical guidelines and notes, is powered by the tireless contributions of its members.

Teams of industry experts develop technical guidelines, notes, and codes of practice that ensure quality, safety, efficiency, and sustainability across every stage of plastic pipe manufacturing and installation. These guidelines are regularly updated through research, international collaboration, and lessons learned from real-world projects, helping the sector continually evolve and improve.

“Plastic pipes perform vital and often unseen functions as part of our everyday lives. As part of the PIPA technical committees, I work on developing industry guidelines and technical documents for the safe, sustainable, and effective use of plastic pipes systems in a range of applications.”



Lucy Croker, Vinidex Product Applications Specialist

“These teams consist of technical managers, engineers, or industry specialists, and most have dedicated decades to the industry. They come from various backgrounds – but every one of them lives and breathes plastic pipes. Their passion and expertise are what keep the sector moving forward,” Bray said.

“I think we often underestimate the value of these people and the depth of their knowledge. For them to volunteer their time, spending hours helping to develop PIPA’s technical guidelines and notes – elevating the industry as a whole – it’s just incredible,” Bray said.

Many of these experts also contribute to national and international standards bodies, helping shape and harmonise industry standards while ensuring Australian expertise is shared and strengthened through global best practices. Similarly, Bray regularly collaborates with her plastic pipes associations international colleagues, drawing on a vast network of knowledge to advance the sector.

“For me, PIPA represents a valuable and vital opportunity to be able to contribute and collaborate with my industry peers on a range of technical matters such as development of guidelines, standards and other materials that address a range of technical topics.” Matthew Hynes, Iplex National Technical Services Manager

In September, PIPA Australia presented three technical papers at the Plastics Pipes Conference Associations PPXXII Global Conference in Warsaw, Poland.

“It’s exciting to share the research and initiatives we’re undertaking here in Australia with the world,” Bray said. “It’s truly world-class work, and none of it would be possible without our members.”

What at first appears as a simple pipe in the ground on closer inspection is actually supported by tireless collaboration, standard-setting, advocacy, education, and innovation. With the help of Bray and the association members, PIPA continues to deliver safe, high-performing, and sustainable pipe systems for society’s needs – without the fanfare.

