Pipeline peace of mind

PE pipe welding equipment at Benton’s Gas’ Derrimut, Victoria location. Image: Benton's Gas

As Australia’s gas network grows, Benton’s Gas is reinforcing the pipeline industry with electro-fusion and butt-welding equipment, backed by OEM-accredited servicing.

In a globalised market, true Australian success stories are not easy to come by. But for 37 years, Benton’s has carved a path through a challenging market, propelled by its reputation for expertise, reliability and efficient service.

The gas division of this family-owned business, Benton’s Gas, specialises in the hire, service, and calibration of electro-fusion and butt-welding equipment, as well as the supply of pipe and fittings. The name is no doubt familiar to many in the pipeline industry, so The Australian Pipeliner sat down with the Benton’s Gas team for a look behind the curtain of this company’s success.

“One of our greatest strengths is that we still operate on the same family principles today as we did when the company began,” Benton’s Gas Operations Manager Tracey O’Mara said.

“Those principles are care and pride in our work, our people and our customers. We place our customers front and centre in everything we do, knowing that our products require a high level of service because they have a major impact on every job.”

O’Mara – the daughter of one of the founding Benton brothers – recently succeeded her father as he stepped into retirement. Together, O’Mara and her team are playing a driving role in expanding Australia’s gas network.

A reliable partner

As gas infrastructure rapidly expands to meet increasing domestic energy needs, asset owners need qualified expertise and reliability from their supplier network to ensure their pipelines stand the test of time.

Thanks to its unique relationship with several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), this is precisely the niche in which Benton’s Gas excels.

Benton’s stocks world-leading, high-performing electro-fusion and butt-welding equipment from a range of brands such Plasson and PFS.

What’s more, the company also holds accreditation from these OEMs, which means it can provide qualified servicing, support and spare parts to keep these machines performing at the top of their game.

As Benton’s Gas Project Manager Shane Bishop puts it, the company pours a significant amount of energy into these OEM accreditations, and the benefits this provides to customers cannot be overstated.

“Being an accredited servicing partner for our OEMs means having extremely specialised service equipment such as calibration stations, and committing to regular training – which often takes place overseas – to keep up-to-date with the latest international standards,” he said.

“Not only are we able to keep our customer’s electro-fusion and butt-welding equipment functioning effectively, but we can also calibrate our machines to keep pace with international best practice as the demands on pipeline infrastructure evolve.”

In fewer words, Benton’s Gas has the toolkit, expertise and qualifications to ensure pipeline infrastructure realises its full potential, every time.

Beyond specialty equipment, Benton’s Gas supplies pipe, pipe fittings, custom tooling, and almost anything that goes along with the job of putting pipe in the ground. All products supplied by Benton’s are approved to standards and specifications set by the infrastructure asset owners. This is backed by reliable freight services, which includes Benton’s own branch network.

“We sell the complete package, allowing our customers to save time and money by leveraging our expertise, range of equipment, and speed of service,” O’Mara said.

“All of this combines to make Benton’s Gas a one-stop-shop for the pipeline industry, from tender to close-out.”

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.