Pipeline networking event heads north

The Australian Pipeline and Gas Association (APGA) is organising a dinner in Darwin on 8 June to bring like-minded professionals together.

APGA’s “exciting evening” of networking and industry insights will be held at the Wharf One restaurant in Darwin.

The dinner will feature a “distinguished guest speaker from the industry, who will share their knowledge and expertise with the attendees,” shared the APGA team.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, expand your network, and learn from the best in the business. Bring a friend or colleague along with you to make the most of this fantastic networking opportunity.”

This event is suited for established professionals as well as industry starters and is described as a must-attend by the APGA.

For those not residing in Darwin, “it’s a great opportunity to visit customers, clients and suppliers – so mark your calendars and get ready to join us at Wharf One in Darwin for a night of good food, great company, and valuable insights”.

“We look forward to seeing you there!”

To book your ticket, click here.