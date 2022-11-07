Pipeline industry welcomes changes to gas law

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has warmly welcomed the decision by both federal and state energy ministers at the Energy Ministers Meeting (EMM) to amend the national gas law and the national energy retail law to include hydrogen and other renewable gases.

The APGA is at the forefront of the domestic renewable gas industry and has advocated for a sustainable solution that delivers downward pressure on domestic gas and electricity price while helping Australia achieve its emissions reduction target of 43 per cent by 2030 and net-zero by 2050.

Chief executive Steve Davies said that the past year in Australia’s energy markets has been tumultuous.

“The long-standing linkages between the domestic electricity and gas markets have become more apparent than ever and these linkages are likely to grow as the energy transition progresses,” said Davies.

“The next step is a national plan to unleash our domestic renewable gas supplies. This would encourage private investment, decarbonise the national energy grid and provide much-needed energy security.

“We urgently need sophisticated, independent integrated system planning that considers the myriad of factors that impact the cost and speed of the transition across all energy types,” he said.

Australia’s pipeline network is a reliable partner for the electricity transmission system and will deliver future fuels such as hydrogen and other renewable gases with minimal upgrades and costs to consumers.

For more information, visit APGA’s website.