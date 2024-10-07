Pipe Tek returning as Major Sponsor of APGA Convention

The Pipe Tek team at a previous APGA Convention.

Pipe Tek, one of Australia’s leading pipeline integrity contractors is once again supporting this year’s APGA Convention.

The event, taking place in Adelaide from 12-15 October, is the most important function on the pipeline calendar.

Pipe Tek COO Taddam Farrant said the convention is an important opportunity for the industry to come together each year, collaborate on challenges and solutions.

“We’re proud to once again be supporting this important industry event,” he said.

“The convention ensures industry stakeholders are all on the same page and we’re all working in the same direction to make pipelines in Australia the best they can be.”

This is the second year Pipe Tek has been a Major Sponsor of the event and the seventh year the company has been a sponsor.

Pipe Tek’s sponsorship includes facilitating the Young Pipeliners Forum (YPF) Social Function taking place at Regattas in the Adelaide Convention Centre.

The function will take place at 5.00pm on Saturday 12 October, leading into the Welcome Reception at 7.00pm.

“We’re long time supporters of the YPF because we recognise the importance of shepherding and giving opportunities to the next generation of pipeliners, just like what was presented to me when I was new to the industry.

“This is especially important at a time when recruitment is such a challenge for businesses in all sectors, including pipelines.”

In addition to having a stand in the Exhibition Hall – located at stands 25-26 – the company is also supporting the Pipe Tek Dining Area in the exhibition where catering will be served during breaks from the business sessions.

Farrant and Managing Director Myles Brannelly will be on the stand to explain the company’s capabilities, as well as Matt Peterson from Pipe Tek’s exclusive global partner, Enduro Pipeline Services, who can answer any questions about their challenges with ILI programs.

For more information visit the Pipe Tek website .