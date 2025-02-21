Pipe Tek makes annual visit to strategic partner

Image: Pipe Tek

One of Australia’s leading pipeline turnkey solutions provider has made an annual visit to its strategic partner, Enduro Pipeline Services in Tulsa, US.

After a productive week spent in Houston, attending the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference, the Pipe Tek team headed 800km north to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Enduro is based.

The visit was an opportunity for Pipe Tek COO Taddam Farrant to spend time training in the use of Enduro’s latest inline inspection (ILI) tools and products.

“One thing we love about working with Enduro is they’re constantly reengineering and innovating the use of their products,” Farrant said.

“Like any form of training, it’s a lot easier to do this in person, and work directly with the Enduro team who actually designed and conceived the products.

“We also got to check out some of the new technology entering the market – which we’re looking forward to introducing to Australia over the next 12 months.”

The rest of Pipe Tek’s time in Tulsa was spent catching up with the wider Enduro team and their families.

“The annual visit to Enduro is a great opportunity for us to spend time with the Enduro team and strengthen our most important strategic partnership,” Farrant said.

“We consider them our US family, and we’re fortunate to be able to get over there regularly to spend time with them in person.”

