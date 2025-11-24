Pipe Tek launches ground-breaking ILI pig trailer

Pipe Tek at the 2025 APGA Convention. Image: Pipe Tek

Pipe Tek has unveiled the company’s latest piece of pipeline equipment pioneering its capabilities in the Australian market.

Launched at the APGA Convention last month in Brisbane, Pipe Tek unveiled the latest addition to its fleet of equipment – a custom built inline inspection (ILI) pig transport trailer. Developed from insights gained from more than a decade on-site, the design of the trailer reflects the company’s practical understanding of what works in the field, addressing real-world challenges it faces every day on site.

The trailer is equipped with a high-tech laboratory, meaning data gathered from ILI runs can be reviewed while the pigs are actively navigating a pipeline. The ability to analyse data immediately on site also facilitates quicker decision making about next steps, whether that means continuing operations, performing targeted digs or scheduling repairs.

Pipe Tek Managing Director Myles Brannelly said the laboratory will also reduce downtime, improve accuracy and give greater flexibility onsite.

“In some cases, pipelines can be out of service while inspection data is reviewed. If this is done off-site then it can delay the reporting phase, and ultimately cost the operator money,” he said.

“The trailer will allow us to verify anomalies in the pipeline in real-time, which we believe will reduce the risk of misinterpretation. When the data is available instantly, our team can work with pipeline engineers, contractors and the asset owner to interpret results, and develop a plan immediately.

“It will also mean our crews can adapt inspection plans on the fly, or re-run pigs in specific sections based on what they’re seeing in the data.”

The custom-designed trailer also has a built-in crane, meaning a separate winch or truck/trailer-mounted crane isn’t required to lift the ILI tool. Inspection pigs vary in weight, depending on the diameter of the pipeline and the configuration of the tool, but some can weigh more than a tonne.

Built to handle the tough environments Pipe Tek’s work takes the company, the trailer’s rugged design ensures it can travel long distances and operate in remote and often demanding conditions.

“When you’re hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of kilometres away from a town or city, the reliability and durability of our gear is essential,” said Brannelly.

“With our recent expansion into Western Australia, it’s feasible that the trailer might have to be able to withstand a more than 4,000 km journey – so we’ve incorporated that into the design.”

The trailer was unveiled on the company’s stand at the Convention, which coincided with Pipe Tek’s 10th anniversary celebrations. Brannelly said he and co-founder Taddam Farrant were humbled to share the milestone with so many pipeliners that have helped them achieve the milestone.

“Celebrating 10 years at the APGA Convention was a really special moment for the whole Pipe Tek team,” he said.

“The association and the wider pipeline community has played a big part in our journey, so marking that milestone surrounded by our peers and industry partners made it even more meaningful. We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years brings.”

