Pipe Tek expands team in WA

Pipe Tek, a leader in pipeline inspection contracting, has boots and tools on the ground ready to solve the integrity challenges of operators in WA.

Earlier this year Pipe Tek announced it had established a warehouse in WA, in addition to facilities in Victoria, Queensland and NSW.

The entry into the market will capitalise on the state’s established LNG, mining and resources sectors, as well as the emerging hydrogen market.

The expansion of the team has included the addition of hydrotesting supervisor Leia Mace who has spent the past three years working on a range of different sites across WA, Adelaide and Brisbane.

“I have a lot of experience working in WA’s pipeline market and am excited for the challenge of supervising Pipe Tek’s testing in the state,” she said.

“The first thing that’s stood out to me so far is how modern our technology is, including the capabilities of our standalone equipment to provide live data back to base from any location in WA.

“This frees up the team to focus on testing operations and, to my knowledge, isn’t something other testing companies have in their arsenal.”

Pipe Tek managing director Myles Brannelly said the company was now one of a handful of NATA-accredited companies operating in WA.

“Looking ahead, we predict there will be a lot of work for Pipe Tek in the region servicing the gas and LNG sector, as well as demand from the resources and mining sector,” he said.

According to a 2023 report from the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia, the state’s mining sector contributed almost $99 billion to Australia’s economy in 2021–22.

“The mining industry commonly uses HDPE pipe in their operations which are prone to abrasion and gouges when being transported which can result in test failure,” Brannelly said.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with new companies in the mining space and our turnkey pipeline inspection solutions to the WA market with this newly assembled team.”

