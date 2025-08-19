Pipe Tek delivers for mining giant on remote project

Pipe Tek has completed cleaning, pigging and hydrotesting on three sections of pipeline in a remote part of the Northern Territory. Image: Pipe Tek

Pipe Tek has been on a mission across remote areas of Australia to improve the future of pipeline projects.

Pipe Tek has travelled to one of the most remote parts of the country to deliver crucial cleaning and hydrotesting as part of the commissioning of a new pipeline for one of the world’s largest mining companies.

As a leading turnkey pipeline solutions provider, Pipe Tek has completed cleaning, pigging and hydrotesting on three sections of pipeline in a remote part of the Northern Territory as part of a resources company’s pipeline replacement project.

The company was contracted by a leading engineering and construction contractor to deliver the scope of works, which included the cleaning, filling, stabilisation and testing of the three sections of DN500 pipeline, totalling more than 6km in length. All three packages were completed and tested in accordance with AS/NZS 2566.2 and NATA.

The three sections had recently been constructed and required cleaning ahead of commissioning. The pipeline will transport caustic water, a high viscosity product, which is a by-product from operations on the mine site.

In November 2024, Pipe Tek started the almost 4000km journey from Brisbane to the Northern Territory to mobilise onsite and commence the project.

The company’s crews are no strangers to working in challenging climates and remote locations, and this project was no different. Humid and hot temperatures meant managing all team members’ health and safety was of the highest priority for Pipe Tek.

The location of the site also raised some challenges for the mobilisation and Pipe Tek had to ensure all its equipment could navigate the harsh outback terrain and ultimately arrive on site in one piece.

Pipe Tek Chief Operating Officer Taddam Farrant said the company embraced the elevated procedures and health, safety and environment protocols common on mine sites, which placed additional requirements on the team, vehicles and equipment.

“A safety-first culture is embedded in Pipe Tek’s DNA,” he said.

“We welcome anything that protects and preserves the safety of our team on site.”

Cleaning and hydrotesting

After a thorough inspection of the site and pipeline, each section was isolated using test blinds for cleaning and testing.

Cleaning comprised multiple runs of a range of different foam pigs. Each section of the pipeline was only verified as being cleaned after meeting a set of criteria, completely unique and specific to this pipeline.

“Each pipeline is completely different. When we’re evaluating a project, we work with the client to develop an integrity management plan which is designed specifically for their infrastructure,” Farrant said. “This maximises the probability of a successful project, but also ensures we operate as efficiently as possible, minimising variations to the scope of works and the chance of any financial surprises.”

Once the pipeline had been cleaned, Pipe Tek hydrotested the three sections. This included leaving the pipeline for a period overnight during which the company’s team monitored several specific data points to ensure the integrity of the pipeline.

Pipe Tek was onsite over a three-month period and ultimately completed the cleaning and hydrotesting of the three sections on time and within budget.

Farrant said the successful delivery of this scope of works illustrated the growing role the company is playing in supporting the resources sector.

“The feedback from the client and asset owner has been positive and has led to us securing additional tenders for more packages of work with both companies,” he said.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that we see the mining and resources sector as a growth market for Pipe Tek. We estimate there’s dozens of projects, like this one, across the country which are vital to ensuring productivity of these important developments, which fuel the country’s economy.

“This particular project illustrates our capabilities and experience to not only service the country’s gas pipeline infrastructure, but also other segments, including mining.

“Wherever there’s a pipeline, no matter what size or length, we’re ready to assist and ensure it is safely operating to its maximum capacity and efficiency.”

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.