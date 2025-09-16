Pipe Tek custom-designs pig for Queensland project

Image: Pipe Tek

An Enduro cleaning pig, custom-designed by Pipe Tek, has cruised through a challenging pigging project undertaken by a leading infrastructure services company in Queensland.

Zinfra approached Pipe Tek to custom-design the cleaning pig to address challenges on its client Jemena’s pipeline, as well as to fast-track cleaning and minimise runs for the project on the Rockhampton Branch Line.

Zinfra General Manager Gas Services Craig Farrugia said the pipeline is a critical piece of gas infrastructure in Central Queensland.

“This pipeline is a key supply line in Rockhampton, feeding homes and industries,” he said.

“Pigging or ILI helps us clean the pipeline, check its condition, and keep everything running safely. No shutdowns. No shortcuts.”

Farrugia said the project had originally included scope for 16 runs; however, this eventually grew to a total of 97.

“To say this job threw us a curveball would be an understatement,” he said.

“But the team rolled with it. Plans changed, resources shifted, and people across Zinfra and Jemena stepped up to make sure it was done.”

Over the course of the project, the Enduro tool covered the distance from Brisbane to Perth, while the pigging removed debris equivalent to almost 1,300 bottles of wine.

Pipe Tek COO Taddam Farrant said the success of the tool and the project illustrates the benefits of collaboration between suppliers, contractors and asset owners.

“Zinfra came to us with a problem, and ultimately we were able to work together and come up with a completely bespoke solution,” he said.

“It’s a great case study that shows Pipe Tek’s capabilities for supplying these tools, with the support of our exclusive partner, Enduro.”

Pipe Tek is the exclusive supplier of Enduro’s range of pipeline products, including cleaning and inline inspection pigs, to Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific.

For more information, visit the Pipe Tek website.

