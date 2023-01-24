Pipe Tek completes data logging for the NGI Project

Pipe Tek’s Taddam Farrant handling the tool.

Equipped with large scale solutions and expert project management, Pipe Tek now offers clients, like contactor NACAP, the full package for their pipeline projects.

A hard-working pipeline testing firm based in Brisbane, Queensland, Pipe Tek recently completed a data logging project on the Northern Goldfields Interconnect (NGI) on behalf of NACAP. Pipe Tek used an innovative tool direct from the US – Enduro’s Digital Data Logger (DdL™) – to collect important information on a section of recently constructed pipeline, verifying welds and identifying any anomalies or corrosion along the alignment to ensure its eventual safe and efficient operation.

The NGI project involves the construction of a new buried pipeline, commencing at Ambania in Western Australia, approximately 50 km east of Geraldton, and finishing at the existing Goldfields Gas Pipeline (GGP), located approximately 40 km south of Leinster. Once completed, the total length of NGI will be 580 km, consisting of 300 mm nominal diameter epoxy-coated high strength steel line pipe.

The Ddl collected data and measured compression along the route of the pipeline and the associated aboveground facilities. The works were localised to a newly constructed 1400 m section of located in Ambania.

Pipe Tek is one of the only companies in Australia that provides a full turnkey solution to its clients. The company’s services include non-destructive testing (NDT), pre-cleaning, gauging, filling, hydrostatic and pneumatic testing, dewatering, drying with either desiccant or refrigeration dryers, nitrogen purging, caliper pigging, inline inspection (ILI) with dig ups and verification by phase array.

General Manager Taddam Farrant, who was on site for the duration of the data logging, says the team executed the service without a hitch thanks to the use of Enduro’s tool.

“When we received the tool after the run was complete, we were able to confirm it ran at an optimal speed,” he says.

“Sometimes there’s a need for further runs if data isn’t able to be captured totally, but fortunately all data was retrieved on the first pass — which was a fantastic result. Thanks to the efficiency of the first pass, we were able to inform the client that there were no major anomalies within two hours of retrieving the tool which is a really fast turnaround compared to some competitor tools and alternate pigging programs.”

Pipe Tek Managing Director Myles Brannelly, who was also on site for the duration of the data logging, says the company’s partnership with Enduro resulted in the tool arriving in Australia on a short turnaround.

“Fortunately, we were able to assist NACAP by expediting the tool from the US on short notice, and it arrived in Australia within two weeks, calibrated and ready to go,” he says.

The DdL offers both radius point readings and diametrical-cross sectional analysis with multiple channels provided to offer the ability to log pipeline anomalies in clock positions. The gyro inputs provide the ability to determine bend radii as well as bend directions.

Full of benefits, the technology boasts ultra-rugged and versatile capabilities with a Go/No-Go functionality prior to any corrosion survey. The tool is also equipped not only with detection capabilities for dents, precise buckles and wrinkles, but also performs pipeline expansion detection and bend stress analysis.

Another efficiency of the project was Pipe Tek’s knowledge and training for using the tool. The team are capable of operating the DdL themselves, negating the need for overseas technicians to mobilise to site.

In addition, the company also contributed to the efficiency of the project by powering the tool using air instead of water, which would have required the use of water trucks.

“Competitors tools usually need to be run with water which is not easily available in such remote and arid locations,” says Farrant.

“Our solution saved time and the costs associated with transporting water to the area. As the exclusive representative of Enduro Pipeline Services for Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Asia, it was a pleasure to utilise the DdL tool on such an important infrastructure project.”

The NGI will improve flexibility and increase gas supply in the Goldfields region of Western Australian. Once complete, the pipeline will unlock new opportunities to support the growth and operations of local industries such as mining and processing.

For more information visit Pipe Tek.

This article is featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.