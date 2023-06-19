Pipe repairs continue in NZ

In New Zealand, Watercare is continuing to fix the pipes washed out by the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

With over 180 issues affecting water and wastewater infrastructure, the company has been inspecting damaged sites and getting temporary repairs in place.

Recently, the flood recovery team finished temporary repairs on Rosecamp Road, Beach Haven, restoring wastewater services to 10 properties.

The repairs removed the need for a generator and pumps running a temporary bypass that had served an additional 25 properties.

“The works were necessary to reconnect a pipe broken across a large slip spanning two properties back to the local wastewater network,” Watercare asset upgrades and renewals general manager Suzanne Lucas said.

“The team installed a temporary pipe bridge to replace the pipeline that had failed and a retaining wall to protect an exposed pipeline to the neighbouring property.”

The company has been completing these repairs following the damages from the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle events in early 2023.

“Despite the challenging circumstances, most locals have been patient while we carry out investigation works to assess the damage to deliver a more permanent solution for the community,” Lucas said.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for sticking by us while we work to repair the damage to our network.”

