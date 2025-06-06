Pioneering a path of pipeline standards

A 48-inch Remote Tecno Plug installation, for National Gas in the UK. Image: STATS

STATS Group has been a pioneer in pipeline isolation technology for more than 25 years, resulting in many patented technologies now being industry standard for operators to safely conduct critical pipeline maintenance and repair activities.

The importance of pipeline maintenance cannot be overstated, as it directly impacts the safety and operational efficiency of this essential infrastructure. Effective maintenance ensures pipeline integrity, preventing leaks, corrosion, and structural failures that could lead to environmental hazards, economic losses, and safety risks.

Midstream oil and gas pipelines are complex and operate on a large scale, requiring sophisticated maintenance strategies. These large-diameter pipelines traverse diverse terrains and challenging environmental conditions, adding layers of complexity to maintenance efforts.

To address these challenges, innovative technologies and advanced methodologies are essential for maintaining these vast and intricate networks.

STATS Group’s industry leading pipeline isolation technology exemplifies the industry’s commitment to pushing boundaries and ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency in critical repair scenarios.

One of STATS Group’s groundbreaking innovations is the BISEP® technology, which offers hot tap installed line stopping capabilities. This system enables safe and effective repairs and modifications to pipeline infrastructure.

The patented BISEP system provides a fail-safe double block and bleed isolation system, deployed through a single full bore hot tap intervention. It is the only DNV Type Approved line stop tool, meeting rigorous standards such as DNV-OS-F101 (submarine pipeline systems) and ASME BPVC Section VIII, division two.

This technology offers significant safety advantages over lip seal line-stop systems. Hydraulically activated dual seals provide leak-tight isolation for pressurised pipelines, ensuring that critical work can be carried out safely.

The isolation integrity is confirmed by independently testing each seal under full pipeline pressure, ensuring zero leakage – an essential feature in the energy industry, where compromised integrity can have severe consequences.

In addition to the BISEP, STATS Group has expanded its SureTap® hot tapping machines with the ST1530-90 XL model. These machines, which can handle cuts up to 60-inch in diameter with a reach of 180-inch, meet the growing demand for large-diameter pipeline interventions and are crucial for ensuring that maintenance work can be done efficiently on the most challenging projects.

Another key innovation is the DNV Type Approved Remote Tecno Plug®, a piggable, remote-controlled isolation tool with an extensive track record of onshore, topsides, and subsea applications. The plug features dual elastomer seals and taper locks, providing leak-tight, double block and monitored isolation. This system allows pipeline maintenance to occur safely while keeping systems pressurised and operational, minimising outages and reducing workscope duration and costs. As the energy sector shifts toward carbon capture, storage, and hydrogen technologies, the repurposing of existing pipeline infrastructure has become increasingly vital.

The demand for advanced isolation technologies to manage repairs, maintenance, and modifications safely and efficiently is growing. STATS Group’s isolation technologies are already proven to provide high-integrity isolation in both hydrogen and high-pressure liquid CO 2 pipelines, supporting the energy industry’s transition toward cleaner energy.

Pipeline operators face significant challenges in reducing greenhouse gas emissions during maintenance and upgrades.

STATS Group’s inline (Remote Tecno Plug) and hot tap installed isolation (BISEP) tools contribute to reducing emissions by preventing the need to depressurise large pipeline sections.

This approach avoids the release of substantial greenhouse gases (GHG), including methane, into the atmosphere. For large-diameter gas pipelines, this technology can prevent the release of thousands of tonnes of methane, which otherwise would be vented into the environment.

STATS Group Asia Pacific Regional Manager Gareth Campbell said the company’s commitment to reducing emissions is a key factor in helping the energy sector meet its sustainability goals.

“There’s growing awareness of the integrity and sustainability features of our patented equipment, particularly in reducing carbon emissions for our clients,” he said.

One notable example of the company’s impact is the use of a leak-tight double-block and bleed isolation using the BISEP tool, which prevented methane emissions during a project. This intervention saved over 1.6 million scf of methane, equivalent to 913 metric tonnes of CO 2 e – the same as taking 197 cars off the road for a year. In Canada, STATS Group deployed the Remote Tecno Plug for a 36-inch natural gas pipeline, which reduced GHG emissions by 38,860 tonnes – equivalent to removing 6863 cars from the road for a year. Additionally, the use of this technology minimised operational downtime, providing a faster solution compared to traditional methods.

In the UK, a Remote Tecno Plug was used to isolate a 48-inch diameter pipeline at 55 bar for 56km, allowing for the replacement of an insulation joint without venting or recompression.

This process resulted in a 24-fold reduction in emissions compared to traditional methods, preventing the discharge of 233 tonnes of gas. The carbon savings from this intervention were equivalent to switching off 1760 gas boilers for a year or removing 1000 cars from UK roads.

Remarkably, the installation and testing process took only 24 hours, compared to six weeks for traditional recompression operations’ processes.

STATS Group’s commitment to innovation ensures the integrity of pipeline infrastructure, helping clients meet critical safety and environmental standards.

Double block and bleed and monitored isolation technologies offer comprehensive solutions for midstream pipeline repairs.

These systems allow operators to perform maintenance without shutting down pipelines, providing dual leak-tight seals and real-time monitoring capabilities, thus enhancing both safety and efficiency.

Looking ahead, the company remains focused on supporting its customers through the energy transition.

“We’re excited about the future energy transition and the role STATS Group plays in helping our customers achieve their sustainability targets,” Campbell said.

This feature also appears in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.