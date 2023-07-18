Pioneer pipeline project complete

TasWater’s $5 million pipeline project to deliver safe and reliable drinking water to the residents of Pioneer, Tasmania is now complete.

Water now flows from TasWater’s extended Ringarooma Valley Water Scheme which services other towns in the region.

As part of the works, a new reticulated network has been installed through Pioneer as well as an extension of the water main from Winnaleah.

TasWater acting chief executive officer Tony Willmott said the new works will have a significant impact on the residents of Pioneer.

“I’ve met with residents several times over the years, and I know what a difference this will make to them,” Willmott said.

“Everyone has been really welcoming as we got the work done along the main road, and the project has run very smoothly and on budget.

“We’re committed to delivering high-quality and affordable services to our customers, and we are pleased that Pioneer residents can now have confidence in their water.”

Dorset Council Mayor Greg Howard was pleased to see the drinking water connected.

“Council are very satisfied that Pioneer has finally been connected to safe drinking water in what has been a rather long process,” Howard said.

For more information, visit TasWater.

