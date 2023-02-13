Pioneer pipeline a step closer

The delivery of a treated drinking water supply pipeline to the residents of Pioneer, Tasmania, has reached a key milestone with the completion of works on the town’s reticulation network.

The existing TasWater-owned network in the north-east town has been completely replaced and is ready for testing and commissioning.

The installation of the mains system to feed the town network is continuing and will be connected in the coming months.

Once complete, the project will deliver safe and reliable drinking water to Pioneer’s residents via the continuation of the Ringarooma Valley water scheme.

Acting General Manager for Project Delivery Tim Cubit said the project was ahead of schedule.

“We made a promise to the people of Pioneer that we would deliver safe, reliable drinking water by May 2023 and we can proudly say we are well on track to achieve this, weeks ahead of schedule,” Cubit said.

“Meter installation is underway, and in the coming weeks our team will undertake commissioning of the network and water quality testing.”

“We are now very close to turning on the tap to Pioneer,” he said.

TasWater is Tasmania’s water and sewage utility. It is responsible for providing drinking water across the state as well as collecting and treating sewage. The utility is owned by the state’s 29 local governments.

For more information, visit TasWater.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.