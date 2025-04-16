Pigging with a purpose

Complete, customised pigging solutions. Image: PSSS

For more than a decade, Piping Specialty Supply Service has been offering expert advice, high-quality equipment, and tailored strategies to support industries across Australia.

With exclusive partnerships and a strong commitment to innovation, Piping Specialty Supply Service (PSSS) provides cutting-edge pigging solutions for pipeline construction, maintenance, and preservation.

A key factor in PSSS’ success is its exclusive partnerships with leading global manufacturers.

As the sole Australian distributor for Royal Poly Products, the company supplies premium Perth-made foam pigs, ensuring faster lead times, lower costs, and a reduced environmental footprint.

Its’ collaboration with Royal Poly allows PSSS customers access to tailored pigging strategies and detailed assessment of their pipeline systems.

Additionally, strong collaborations with Rosen, Pipeline Innovations, and CDI – a global leader in pipeline pig tracking and communication equipment – allow PSSS to provide a comprehensive range of pigging products suited to various pipeline applications.

PSSS Managing Director John Wilton said these exclusive partnerships create a unique advantage.

“We’re not just supplying pigging tools… we’re providing complete, customised solutions that ensure pipeline efficiency and longevity,” he said.

Unlike a one-size-fits-all approach, PSSS works closely with clients to develop bespoke pigging solutions.

Every pipeline presents unique challenges, from debris accumulation to complex layouts, and PSSS takes the time to analyse each case before recommending a strategy.

In a recent project involving a seawater intake system, PSSS devised a pigging solution to combat debris build-up and the absence of permanent pigging facilities.

By implementing customised pigging schedules, temporary setups, and real-time monitoring, PSSS ensured optimal performance and minimal downtime for the client.

“Our goal is always to find the best pigging solution for each specific pipeline,” Wilton said.

“Whether it’s a complex project or a routine maintenance operation, we have the expertise and equipment to deliver.”

Beyond providing high-quality pigging equipment, PSSS offers comprehensive support, including expert advice, technical documentation, and continuous assistance to ensure the smooth operation of pigging systems.

The company’s large inventory of pigging products and accessories guarantees quick turnaround times, meeting even the most urgent customer demands.

Additionally, PSSS is committed to sustainability, prioritising Australian-made products to reduce reliance on imports and support the local economy. This approach not only enhances supply chain reliability but also contributes to a more sustainable pipeline industry.

The tools

PSSS supplies a diverse range of pigging tools, each designed for specific pipeline challenges.

Pathfinder foam calliper pig: This advanced bore measurement tool detects scale, wax deposits, and dents, ensuring precise pipeline assessment. Equipped with eight calliper sensors, roll angle sensors, and tilt sensors, it provides detailed bore measurements downloadable via USB.

Foam pigs: Used for cleaning, drying, batching, and product removal, these pigs come in five densities and various configurations, including criss-cross, wire-brush, and plastic bristle options for tailored performance.

Coated foam pigs: Constructed from open-cell polyurethane foam with a polyurethane elastomer coating, these pigs are ideal for regular pipeline maintenance and are available in multiple densities.

Steel mandrel pigs: Designed for long-term use, these pigs feature replaceable sealing elements and various brush attachments, making them effective for both on-stream and pre-commissioning cleaning.

Foam sphere pigs: With a spherical design, these pigs navigate 90-degree bends and T-joints, making them ideal for complex pipeline configurations.

Pig test headers – launcher/receiver: Available for hire, these headers support multiple pipe sizes (four, six, and eight inches), ensuring seamless pig launching and receiving for various pipeline operations.

Intrusive omni-directional pig signaller: This system tracks pig launch and arrival, utilising a magnetic system to reduce moving parts and minimise leakage.

CD52 bandit pig passage signaller (non-intrusive): Designed for harsh environments, this device detects pig passage speeds and integrates with SCADA systems, lights, and alarms for real-time monitoring.

Traxall 620 pig tracker: With the ability to monitor up to three transmitter frequencies, this tracker ensures accurate pig movement tracking, even in extreme weather conditions.

PigAlert and PigAlert Pro: Innovative pig tracking solutions from CDI that provide real-time text message notifications and GPS tracking with no monthly fees. PigAlert detects magnet-equipped pipeline pigs, while PigAlert Pro adds flag trip detection and switch closures from intrusive pig signallers. Both devices offer optional remote and wireless flasher indicators for convenience.

PSSS has a reputation for reliability, innovation, and industry expertise. By providing tailored solutions, high-quality equipment, and comprehensive support, PSSS is a trusted partner for the pipeline industry.

“Pigging isn’t just about cleaning pipelines. It’s about efficiency, longevity, and ensuring safe operations,” Wilton said.

“At PSSS, we’re committed to delivering solutions to our customers that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.”

With exclusive partnerships, custom strategies, and a commitment to sustainability, PSSS remains a leader in pipeline pigging solutions, helping businesses maintain, assess, and optimise their infrastructure with confidence.

This feature also appears in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.