Perth welcomes $73 million boost to water infrastructure 

Image: richie chan/stock.adobe.com

Construction is set to begin on essential wastewater infrastructure for Perth’s fast-growing north-east.

The $73 million Water Corporation project includes a 14.2km wastewater pipeline between Ellenbrook and Wangara, as well as major upgrades to a pumping station in Henley Brook. A 900m drinking water pipeline is also being installed along The Broadway in Ellenbrook.

The City of Swan is one of Australia’s fastest-growing local government areas. The project will support housing development in the area’s urban growth corridor, which includes Ellenbrook, Brabham, Dayton and Caversham.

Close to 1600 separate sections of pipeline will be used during construction, with valves, pipe and some fittings manufactured and supplied by Perth-based businesses.

To minimise traffic disruption, the 18-month project will involve tunnelling under Gnangara Road, Mirrabooka Avenue, Hartman Drive and Tonkin Highway.

Earlier this year, Water Corporation completed a $36.5 million project to deliver a new drinking water pipeline in Henley Brook and an 18-kilomentre wastewater pipeline from Bullsbrook to Ellenbrook.

Water Minister Simone McGurk said the projects were a planned investment to keep pace with the needs of the growing community.

“Perth remains Australia’s fastest-growing capital city, which highlights the need for strong investment in essential service infrastructure,” she said.

“Nowhere is that growth clearer than in the City of Swan’s urban growth corridor.

“We’re always looking to the future when planning these sorts of projects to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of growing communities.”

