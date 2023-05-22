Permanent wastewater main a milestone in flood recovery efforts

Works to construct a permanent wastewater main under the Martuwarra (Fitzroy) River are complete, after the previous pipeline attached to the Fitzroy River Bridge was damaged during a one-in-100-year flood.

Western Australian Water Minister Simone McGurk said ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie was a devastating event for the Kimberley.

“Completion of the new wastewater main is a key milestone in the state government’s recovery efforts, providing an essential service to the community while ensuring works progress on the new Fitzroy River Bridge,” he said.

“The Martuwarra River has significant cultural meaning and environmental importance locally and nationally.

“This was a key consideration in the design of the new main, which was buried 30m below the riverbed to provide enhanced protection from future flood events.”

Water Corporation installed a temporary main in February to transfer the town’s wastewater from the western side of the river to the treatment plant on the eastern banks, while a permanent solution was designed.

Expected to cost around $1.75 million, the new main is buried 30 metres below the riverbed, providing greater protection from future flood and severe weather events.

Initially due for completion in June, the project was fast tracked to facilitate works to build a new bridge across the Fitzroy River.

“Communities across the Kimberley were hit hard by January’s unprecedented flood event, and the effects will be felt for some time to come,” said Member for Kimberley Divina D’Anna.

“Construction of the new wastewater main is a key piece of infrastructure that the Fitzroy community need on this journey to recover and rebuild.

“I encourage residents to take up the financial relief package – it remains open to ensure that everyone that’s been impacted gets the support they need.”

Financial relief for water bills remains available to residents impacted by the flooding. For more information on support available to Water Corporation customers, visit here.