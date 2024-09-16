People on the Move: Zander Beard

Image: Zander Beard

Zander Beard has taken up a new role as Team Leader of Construction Engineering at Knox City Council.

Zander will lead a team of technical staff to manage the delivery of multiple infrastructure renewal and upgrade programs that specifically require engineering oversight.

With roughly 15 years of experience in the design, delivery and management of civil engineering projects, Zander knows first-hand the benefits of trenchless technology.

“Most councils have ageing infrastructure and an ever-increasing density of properties,” he said.

“As such, we’ve had to get creative in how we facilitate drainage asset renewals, as traditional open cut methods are becoming less viable.”

Zander said he has spent the last several years exploring internal patching and relining technology, to which Know City Council now attributes a significant portion of its annual budget.

“UV CIPP [ultra-violet cured in place pipe] lining is my first solution for renewal, and only if this cannot be achieved are other alternatives considered,” he said.

“With the costs of trenchless works becoming competitive – if not cheaper than traditional methods of drainage construction – I would say the time is now to ensure you get a grasp on the industry before you are left behind.”

Zander said he is eager to use his new position to help reshape the way in which councils traditionally deliver infrastructure projects.

“We have a unique opportunity right now to challenge how things have always been done,” he said.

“We can really unpack what we do, why we do it and, importantly for this industry, how we do it.”

