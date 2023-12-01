Past, present and future: supporting mining operations with historical, real-time and forecast data

The key to improving operational effectiveness in any mining operation is a pipeline monitoring strategy that includes leak detection, maintenance and operations management and prioritises a data-driven approach made up of historical, real-time and forecast data. The Australian Pipeliner sat down with Atmos International’s Kaidy Kho to discuss why Atmos is a leader in mining solutions.

Despite plans from the Albanese government to phase out certain mining operations in pursuit of Net Zero, mining consistently remains a focal part of the Australian economy. There are currently around 350 operational mines in the region with plans to introduce more.1

The benefits presented by a mining operation cannot be denied, but neither can the disadvantages, especially if an incident such as a leak or rupture scenario occurs.

Leak detection

Hardware

Because a mining leak in Australia can negatively impact people, property and the environment, it’s vital that pipeline operators install a leak detection system that makes maximum use of the data available to reduce the impacts of a leak.

Non-intrusive hardware instrumentation like Atmos Eclipse can measure flow, pressure, temperature and speed of sound all in one ATEX package. With a 60 hertz (Hz) data acquisition rate, ’s data acquisition is fast, reliable and supports in providing accurate pipeline leak location.

Atmos Wave Data Acquisition System (AWAS) units are another example of hardware that can collect valuable data for Australian mining companies. The three channel AWAS units can sample pressure and flow data at high speeds to support leak analysis.

Atmos JSP can support in gathering leak detection data in areas with low bandwidth and remote locations. The flow correction processor collects pressure and temperature data by connecting to non-intrusive flow sensors and filtering the flow data.

Hardware instrumentation collects real-time data as part of a wider leak detection system which is vital to the continued success of mining leak detection software as it interprets historical and real-time data to raise reliable leak alarms.

Software

Using a statistical volume balance system, which was the first of its kind to be created in 1995, Atmos Pipe can detect onset, slow developing and existing leaks on a mining pipeline.

With data provided by Atmos AWAS units, Atmos Eclipse and Atmos JSP, Atmos Pipe improves leak location performance by utilising high frequency rarefaction wave data.

The software solution uses flow and pressure data from SCADA, DCS, PLC, or RTU systems and contains a powerful, user-controlled data point override system that can overcome data faults, instrument maintenance and other abnormal operations.

For mining pipelines with no flow meters, Atmos Wave provides fast and accurate leak detection, detecting leaks during steady state, transient and shut-in conditions.

Maintenance

Once a leak detection, simulation or operations management project is completed on a mining pipeline, many changes can occur in the network, from changes in operating conditions to changes in the mining pipeline itself. This can cause a pipeline to run at less than the optimum level, which is why it’s crucial for Australian mining operators to consider a maintenance program that monitors pipeline data on an ongoing basis.

Among other things, Atmos Maintenance involves frequent monitoring of pipeline data to promote the continuous improvement of systems for their entire lifecycle. Internal reviews can evaluate performance metrics of the pipeline while external reviews can benchmark performance against similar pipelines.

Operations management

The product in a mining and slurry pipeline is highly variable, so it’s crucial that mining operators know what is being pumped inside the pipeline e.g. the head and tail location of a batch.

As part of an operations management program, Atmos Batch is a module within Atmos SIM that utilises real time data to track batch sizes and movements from their injection to partial or full delivery, provide real-time estimated times of arrival and track interface mixing between products of different properties.

Atmos Trend is a customisable trending tool that can be applied to process control and simulation trending in mining. It can work alongside Atmos Data Manager to gather and validate real-time field data, acting as a distance-based profiling tool for real-time, historical and forecast data.

For visibility of a mining pipeline’s hydraulic conditions, Atmos Hydraulic Profiler works with hardware instrumentation to take pressure measurements from the pressure transmitters and provides a real time representation of the data, ensuring mining pipeline operators run a safe and cost effective operation.

A suite of mining tools that utilise historical, real-time and forecast data

Only when a mining operation takes advantage of data from the past and present and future can it run safely and cost effectively. Atmos’ suite of tools that provide leak detection, maintenance, operations management support and look-ahead modelling promotes the continuous improvement of a mining operation throughout its entire lifecycle.

To find out more, discover how we support the global mining industry here.

