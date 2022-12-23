Our industry can deliver a global renewable gas industry

As Australia develops hydrogen industries in every state, it’s worth also looking at the potential of another future fuel, biomethane, to deliver our net-zero energy needs.

Seeing many colleagues at the APGA convention was so enjoyable. After the COVID years it reminded me of the shear breadth of the industry and how much value our colleagues create every day. This gives me confidence that our industry can meet the challenges and opportunities of decarbonising with that same combination of energy and expertise. The renewable gas industry is starting to leap forward both in Australia and globally and as an industry we need to be prepared for the opportunities and changes it could create.

Last month Engie and Mitsui reached their final investment decision on Australia’s largest confirmed hydrogen project; the 10 MW electrolyser as part of the Yuri Green Hydrogen to Ammonia facility at Yara in the Pilbara. This is the first of three expected 10 MW units as part of the 2021 ARENA funding round and a key milestone in the next phase of scale-up of renewable hydrogen projects in Australia.

Over in the US the scale of their massive Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is only just being understood. Among many other renewable energy schemes, the IRA offers an effective $3US/kg incentive for zero-carbon hydrogen, makes green hydrogen far more competitive.

In Europe the Renewable Energy Directive REDIII has made a commitment to an overall renewable energy contribution of 45 per cent to the total energy mix by 2030, with Europe working to achieve a supply of twenty million tons (20 Mt) of green hydrogen by 2030, with 10 Mt produced domestically and 10 Mt imported. These are enormous quantities by current standards. This already underpinned Shell’s 200 MW electrolyser project in the Netherlands that is now proceeding to construction.

Importantly for our pipeline industry, Europe is now accelerating its European Hydrogen Backbone initiative that is developing a network of over 50,000 kms of new and repurposed hydrogen backbone pipelines covering the industrial centres of Europe, to provide cost-effective reliable transmission for this clean energy.

Combined together the US and Europe will bring billions of dollars of support to the emerging hydrogen industry, necessary to bridge the bankability gap of the early investments that are the foundations of this industry.

Although there is much in Australia’s media at the moment on the decarbonisation of our electricity networks, the role of renewable gaseous fuels continues to play an important part. Future Fuels CRC is sponsoring and supporting the ground-breaking Net Zero Australia project (NZAu) that has just delivered its first public findings. NZAu is analysing net zero pathways for both Australia’s domestic and export emissions and is finding a vital role for renewable gas. The scale of decarbonisation is breathtaking, but our industry has a real opportunity to be a part of it.

The decarbonisation of electricity is also an important lesson for all us that every industry must bring our communities with us as we change and develop. We can give Australians a new option for how they decarbonise both at home and at work but we need to listen to them and meet their needs. This underlines the importance of our research into the social license and public perceptions of future fuels. Some of our most interesting research into public perception is already publicly available on our website and more advance work including citizen assemblies and deliberative democracy is coming soon (projects RP2.1-02 and RP2.1-07).

Future Fuels CRC has created an online training package for all pipeliners on understanding social license to operate with your community. It is available for free for APGA members, so contact the APGA, take the short course and help the industry prepare for the future.

By David Norman, CEO of Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre.

You can find the latest on all Future Fuels CRC research on its website.

