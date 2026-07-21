OptionX joins International No-Dig Auckland as Coffee Cart Sponsor 

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International No-Dig Auckland 2026 is pleased to announce OptionX as a Silver Sponsor of the event, with the company sponsoring the dedicated coffee cart experience for delegates throughout the two-day conference and exhibition.

Taking place on 28–29 October 2026 at the New Zealand International Convention Centre, International No-Dig Auckland will bring together trenchless professionals, infrastructure leaders, utilities, councils, contractors and technology providers from across New Zealand and around the world.

As a company focused on advancing trenchless solutions, OptionX will use the event as an opportunity to connect with industry peers, share knowledge and showcase its commitment to innovation across the sector.

“We’re proud to support International No-Dig Auckland because the best ideas often start with a conversation,” Head of Group Strategy and Communications Kirsty Hutton said.

“As we prepare to introduce AdaptX to more markets around the world, we’re looking forward to connecting with delegates over a coffee, sharing experiences and building relationships that help drive innovation across the global trenchless industry.”

The sponsorship reflects the important role collaboration plays in advancing trenchless technology and addressing the infrastructure challenges facing communities worldwide.

“For us as an Australian company that is reaching a global market, International No-Dig Auckland provides a valuable opportunity to connect with industry leaders from around the world,” Hutton said.

“Sharing ideas, learning from others and building global partnerships are all essential to advancing trenchless technology.”

Prime Creative Media Head of Marketing – Events Molly Hancock said OptionX continues to demonstrate the innovation and forward-thinking approach that is driving the trenchless industry forward.

“The company’s commitment to developing solutions that support more efficient and sustainable infrastructure delivery makes them a valuable contributor to the global trenchless community,” Hancock said.

“International No-Dig Auckland provides an important platform for the industry to come together, share knowledge and explore the technologies shaping the future of underground infrastructure. We’re excited to have OptionX involved and look forward to the conversations, connections and ideas that will come from the event.”

International No-Dig Auckland will feature a comprehensive conference program exploring the latest developments, innovations and applications in trenchless technology, alongside an exhibition showcasing leading products, services and solutions from across the industry.

Delegates will have the opportunity to connect with OptionX and other industry leaders throughout the event.

Tickets for International No-Dig Auckland are available now, click here to purchase.