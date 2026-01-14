Operation critical

Taddam Farrant and Myles Brannelly in the new ILI pig trailer. Image: Pipe Tek

Pipe Tek has completed the ILI of a more than 50-year-old, 9.1km section of pipeline, critical to fuel terminals operated by multiple energy retailers.

In August last year, Pipe Tek was approached by a major Australian fuel supplier to conduct inline inspection (ILI) of a section of pipeline located in Brisbane, Queensland. The critical piece of infrastructure transports jet, diesel and unleaded fuels from a refinery at the supplier’s terminal to two other terminals operated by separate energy retailers.

Originally constructed in the mid-1960s, the 9.1km pipeline had been showing signs of wear and tear, consistent with its age. ILI conducted in 2022 identified anomalies with short remaining lives, some of which were rehabilitated, but others could not be verified.

Pipe Tek mobilised on site in November, utilising the company’s new pig trailer in the field for the first time. Launched only weeks earlier, the custom-built ILI pig transport trailer was developed from insights gained from more than a decade on-site.

The trailer is equipped with a high-tech laboratory, meaning data gathered from ILI runs can be downloaded immediately and analysed on site in real time. The ability to analyse data immediately on site also facilitates quicker decision making about next steps, whether that means continuing operations, performing targeted digs or scheduling repairs.

Pipe Tek designed an integrity plan for the project which used a range of pigging applications to clean the pipeline. The foundation of this was a triple magnet pig train which was custom-built for the project, along with a combination of brush magnet pigs, urecast pigs with and without brushes, and additional pig links.

“An integrity plan like this is developed to ensure the pipeline is in the best possible condition for ILI,” Pipe Tek Chief Operating Officer Taddam Farrant said.

“By using a tailored mix of cleaning pigs which each target different forms of debris and residue, we can maximise data quality, reduce risk and give the inspection tools a clear path to collect the most accurate data.”

Farrant said ILI relies heavily on effective cleaning and that inspection of a poorly cleaned pipeline was a wasted opportunity.

“ILI is only as good as the cleaning that comes before it. If the pipeline isn’t properly prepared, the data becomes unreliable and even the best ILI tool can’t see through debris,” he said.

Once cleaning had been completed, a custom-built MFL DfL Combo tool, manufactured by Pipe Tek’s exclusive strategic partner Enduro Pipeline Services, was used for the ILI runs. The tool is a multi-technology ILI system that combines high-resolution magnetic flux-leakage sensing with deformation and geometry measurement in a single run.

“The Enduro tool gave us a clear understanding of the pipeline’s condition in a single pass,” Farrant said.

“It is capable of picking up a wide range of possible issues and delivers reliable information we can report on that can be used by the operator to plan maintenance and make confident decisions on the integrity of the pipeline into the future.”

The project was completed over a single weekend and concluded with Pipe Tek delivering final reports analysing the inspection data, corrosion growth assessment and a fitness for service assessment.

“We’re proud to have successfully completed this inspection, delivering the clarity and confidence the asset owner needed,” Farrant said.

“As pipelines continue to age, regular ILI isn’t just good practice, it’s essential for staying ahead of emerging risks, maintaining long term integrity and ultimately safety.”

