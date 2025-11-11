One-stop shop for welding solutions

Image: ArcPro Welding Services

Queensland-based ArcPro Welding Services may be a young name in the industry, but it’s making a serious impact.

Since opening in 2023, ArcPro has been steadily building its reputation as a trusted, full-service welding partner for clients across a wide range of sectors including pipelines, commercial construction, and large-scale custom fabrication projects.

Backed by deep industry expertise, ArcPro is more than just a welding company. It’s a complete project support hub, offering everything from precision piping and structural fabrication to procedure qualification, welder certifications, and Manufacturers Data Record (MDR) documentation – all handled under one roof.

Director Cory Hill explained that this full coverage approach is designed to make clients’ lives easier.

“Clients send us their drawings and requirements, and we take care of the rest,” he said. “Our goal is to reduce the need for coordination across multiple contractors for our clients. That’s where our ‘one-stop shop’ approach comes in.

“We make sure everything is delivered to the highest standard and fully compliant, giving clients confidence and peace of mind in knowing the end product is of the highest quality.”

With both mobile and workshop capabilities, ArcPro is set up to handle work both on-site and off-site. Their custom-built welding truck allows the team to service remote and regional projects across Queensland and beyond, while the new Toowoomba-based workshop – opened in early 2025 – enables them to take on larger and more complex fabrication jobs.

ArcPro’s full-spectrum service model is already proving its worth, delivering measurable results for clients across a wide range of industries.

A recent project saw the team support an oil and gas client, with a stainless-steel piping package. The team oversaw every stage of the process handling everything from procedure development and welder qualifications through to delivery, ensuring complete compliance and confidence every step of the way.

Recently, a client returned to ArcPro for further projects after the team assisted the client when facing delays on a large-scale fabrication job, they needed support to get the project across the finish line.

“They appreciated that we arrived on time, were honest and realistic in timelines – and we met them – and that we were transparent with costing,” said Director Chantal Hill. “They valued that our approach was far more open and honest.”

ArcPro offers a comprehensive range of services including procedure development, welding supervision and inspections, welder testing and qualifications, shutdown maintenance, structural fabrication and pipe welding, through to final delivery and MDR documentation.

As demand grows, the team remains committed to quality craftsmanship, efficiency, and client satisfaction. Whether it’s pipelines, structural steel, mobile welding, or specialised procedure development, ArcPro Welding Services delivers tailored, industrial-level results without compromising on service.

With its adaptable team, strong safety record, and seamless project delivery, ArcPro continues to stand out as more than just a welding contractor – it’s a trusted partner in getting the job done right.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.