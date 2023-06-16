One-of-a-kind pipeline pigs collaboration

Piping Specialty Supply Services and Royal Mechanical Group have announced the launch of their Australian designed and manufactured foam and steel-bodied pigs under the Royal Poly Products brand.

The collaboration between Piping Specialty Supply Services (PSSS) and Royal Mechanical Group marks the first of its kind within the Australian market

Royal has established Royal Poly Products – Australia’s first Pipeline Pig Manufacturing facility in Perth, with PSSS becoming the exclusive distributor for its outstanding product offering.

The partnership means a comprehensive range of locally manufactured foam pigs is now available down under.

“Perhaps one of the biggest and most exciting benefits for our customers is the significant reduction of lead times and exorbitant freight costs, as we are no longer relying on overseas providers,” PSSS General Manager Jan Hodges says.

From standard foamies to coated and full wire pigs, the product range is available across a broad range of densities – 18–200kg/m3.

Another expected outcome of the PSSS–Royal collaboration is to educate the market about the supply of a high-quality Australian-made product off the shelf and where required at short notice.

“We can now deliver what the customer needs within days rather than offering something from conventional stock,” Hodges says.

This is an exciting step for PSSS. Given the brand has been selling pigs in Australia for 10 years, offering a true-blue locally made pig is a great leap forward for the company’s ever evolving product range.

“This also enables us to offer customised pigs, tailored to your specific pipeline needs,” Hodges says.

The enthusiasm is shared by PSSS’ partner.

Royal Managing Director Sahil Thathu says Royal was looking forward to the collaboration with PSSS.

“We are equally excited at the opportunity our collaboration with PSSS brings to both companies,” he says.

“This collaboration allows us to focus on the manufacturing of our pig range, while utilizing the extensive sales network of PSSS – being one

of the largest pig suppliers in the country.”

For Thathu, manufacturing pigs within Australia has been a dream come true. It makes even more commercial sense considering the substantial – and quickly rising – costs associated with the importing products.

“Additionally, our engineering capabilities to work with clients and offer pig trials and qualification as an add-on service will hugely benefit the Australian pipeline and pigging industry,” he says.

“I am incredibly proud of the success that our collaboration with PSSS has achieved thus far.”

The strength of this collaboration resides in the core values shared by PSSS and Royal: a passion for quality and service, as well as a vision for growth and success.

“Both PSSS and Royal have an unwavering drive to see and ensure that the other are promoted with the necessary tools, training, process, and support to ensure long term success,” Hodges says.

“Our ability as a collaboration to manufacture and promote a high-level Australian-made range of foam pigs for the Australian pipeline pigging industry is only strengthened by our mutual trust, respect, and shared belief in quality and service.”

By leveraging PSSS’ sales network in Australia, while also tapping into Royal’s local manufacturing capabilities, the partnership is able to provide a reliable and consistent supply of pigs to the industry.

With this assurance of supply, the industry can plan with more confidence and focus on other aspects of their business.

“It’s always exciting to see collaborations like this that benefit the local industry and help drive economic growth,” Thathu says.

This collaboration might just be the start of many great partnerships between the two companies. Looking forward, PSSS and Royal intend to further expand their portfolio of products and develop greener, more sustainable chemistries.

The two companies are indeed already exploring the possibility of making their products re-circular in their lifecycle.

“We also plan to increase our presence in Perth by adding another warehouse and machinery to increase output and stock PSSS products in Western Australia,” Thathu says.

“I am confident that our collaboration will continue to achieve great things in the future, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

The Australian made foam pigs exhibited at the 2023 APPEA Conference.

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner. Access the digital copy of the magazine here.