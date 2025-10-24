Old hand, new era

The Benton brothers (left to right): Brian, Michael, Terry and Wayne. Image: Benton's

The story of Benton’s Gas is a testament to family-driven ambition.

When four brothers – Michael, Wayne, Brian and Terry Benton – acquired a small plumbing venture in Keilor East in 1987, they had no idea it would develop into the sprawling, multi division enterprise it is today.

Through growth, acquisition, and hard work, the company evolved into Benton’s, a family-owned enterprise that supplies plumbing, gas and water industries from 16 branches across metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

In the pipeline space, Benton’s Gas was established in 1999 to service the gas and water industries. Since then, the company has grown to supply fittings for major pipe network projects and all requirements to connect gas from the mains to the meter. This includes PE and PVC pipe, pipe fittings, tooling, gas meters, valves, personal protective equipment, and much more.

Today, Benton’s Gas is renowned across Australia not only for its extensive product range, spanning PE and PVC pipe, fittings, valves, meters, tooling and safety equipment, but also for its depth of service. Customers in the pipeline sector have come to rely on Benton’s electrofusion and butt-welding equipment from leading brands like Plasson and PFS. This equipment comes with manufacturer accreditation, enabling Benton’s to offer servicing, spare parts and calibration in line with international best practice. This professional pedigree, balanced with a family-run, customer-first ethos, has earned the company an enviable reputation as a trusted one-stop-shop for pipeline projects.

That commitment to precision and reliability is backed by certifications such as ISO 9001:2000, reinforcing confidence in its warehousing and supply protocols. Behind the scenes, a strong sense of generational stewardship continues to shape the business’ character; Tracey O’Mara, the daughter of one of the founding Bentons, now helms operations, inheriting not just leadership but the founding values of care, pride and unwavering customer focus.

“As one of the largest stockists of gas materials in Australia, we’ve got our customers covered from tender to close-out,” O’Mara told The Australian Pipeliner.

With such a lengthy history, Benton’s has a similarly impressive track record across a range of gas infrastructure projects, including upgrades from low pressure to high pressure pipelines, developing new infrastructure, and renewals of gas meters.

In Gippsland, the company supplied equipment for a new natural gas project, which delivered gas to several locations in Gippsland including Wonthaggi, Inverloch and Leongatha.

In the Bellarine Peninsula, Benton’s Gas assisted in the delivery of new gas mains as well as the upgrade of an existing main, in line with the rapid growth in this coastal region.

Benton’s also played a key role in the development of the Western District Area, where it assisted in the conversion of gas mains servicing the townships of Colac, Warrnambool and Bacchus Marsh.

In Central Victoria, the company delivered natural gas mains for new estates, and upgraded low and medium grade mains to high pressure in Bendigo and Woodend.

And in the western suburbs of Melbourne, Benton’s delivered new gas mains to support the expanding Western growth corridor.

These are just a handful of the many feathers in Benton’s cap. Similar to its work in gas, Benton’s has played a driving role in the development of much of the state’s water infrastructure, and developed long-standing relationships with major water utilities.

“We strive for mutual trust in all our dealings,” O’Mara said.

“At Benton’s, we are proud to stand by our name with an ongoing sense of commitment. That’s our formula for growth and excellence in service.”

