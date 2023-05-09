NT government finalises Beetaloo regulatory framework

The Northern Territory government has announced the finalisation of the regulatory framework for gas production in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin.

All 135 recommendations of the 2018 scientific inquiry into hydraulic fracturing have been finalised, enabling safe and sustainable development of the Beetaloo Basin.

“Having considered the system reform undertaken as a complete package, the NT Government is now satisfied that the risks identified by the inquiry have been sufficiently mitigated and is confident that applications for onshore petroleum production licences may now be accepted for consideration by the new regulatory regime,” the Final Implementation report concluded.

Deputy chief minister of the Northern Territory Nicole Manison announced the final report and outlined the benefits of the developing the sub-basin.

“Along with our world-class renewable resources, our highly prospective onshore gas resources will support our energy security during the transition to renewables – and will improve living standards for all Territorians,” Manison said.

“It will help fund things like schools, hospitals, services, housing. There will be further economic flow-on benefits… more jobs, more benefits, more development in remote regions of the NT.”

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) voiced its support of the decision, indicating the commercial and environmental benefits of the move.

“These projects in the Beetaloo Basin will deliver much-needed supply to gas-power generators, which work in tandem with renewables to ensure the NEM is secure, and energy prices are affordable,” APGA chief executive Steve Davies said.

“The rapid but necessary exit of coal-fired generation in the coming years, combined with delays to Snowy Hydro 2.0, makes clear the role that gas needs to play to keep the lights on, and gas-fired generators need dependable and affordable supply in order to fulfil that job.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.