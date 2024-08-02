NT gas plan revealed

Image: tawanboonnak/adobe.stock.com

The Northern Territory Government has unveiled its energy pathway to 2030, firmly cement the role of gas in supplying reliable, cost-effective energy.

The aim of the plan is trifold: economic growth, energy security, and environmental sustainability.

Crucially, the NT gas plan illustrates how low-carbon dioxide natural gas from the Beetaloo Basin can accelerate the exit of coal-fired generation, setting up a renewables system firmed with gas – helping lower Australia’s emissions faster.

The news was welcomed by the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association, which called for bipartisan support of the plan in the upcoming NT election.

APGA chief executive Steve Davies said getting more gas supply into the constrained east coast market will put downward pressure on energy costs for Australians, and improve the economics of gas-fired generation.

“Partnering wind and solar with gas generation is the fastest and most efficient way to reduce emissions,” he said.

“Last year, coal-to-gas switching was the largest electricity emission reduction initiative in the US.”

“The US was able to unlock significant savings in its carbon budget and power a new boom in domestic manufacturing with low-cost gas. The fast-tracking of gas from the Beetaloo basin can help us do the same.”

