NSW Government backs $7.6 million upgrade to secure Forbes’ water supply

Image: dinastya/stock.adobe.com

Construction has begun on a $7.6 million water infrastructure project in Forbes aimed at strengthening the town’s drought resilience and improving water reliability for more than 7000 residents.

The investment includes $4.6 million from the NSW Government and a $3 million contribution from Forbes Shire Council. Works will include the installation of two new production bores, two test bores and a 5.3-kilometre duplication pipeline.

The new pipeline will run alongside the existing water main that carries water from the local borefield to the Forbes Water Treatment Plant, increasing capacity and supporting the town during periods of peak demand and dry conditions.

While the Lachlan River remains the region’s primary water source, Forbes switches to bore supply when river levels are too low or water quality is unsuitable for treatment. At present, the three existing bores and associated pipeline can supply up to 10 megalitres per day — insufficient when daily consumption can reach 17 megalitres in high-use periods.

The expanded infrastructure is expected to boost capacity by up to 80 per cent, delivering a more robust water network that will ease pressure on the system and better protect the community through extended dry spells.

Construction of the Forbes Water Supply Scheme is scheduled for completion in October 2027.

The project is funded under the NSW Government’s Safe and Secure Water Program, a statewide initiative supporting nearly $1 billion in water infrastructure, with more than 260 projects underway.

“Forbes was one of the many Central West communities hit hard by the last drought, the state’s worst on record, which is why we are working collaboratively with Forbes Shire Council to help lock-in better water security,” NSW DCCEEW Director of Grants Programs Kirsty Fenton said.

“New infrastructure is the key to putting towns like Forbes in a stronger position to manage critical town water supply during a drought emergency.

“It’s great to see shovels in the ground and I look forward to seeing it cross the finish line to help put the community on the front foot when the next dry spell hits.”