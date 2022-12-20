Northstar appoints new CEO to lead Project Cosmos

Northstar Energy has appointed Matthew Cooper as the company’s first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the company’s ongoing development of flagship Project Cosmos, a gas development located in South-West Queensland in Charleville region.

As an experienced energy and resources executive, Cooper has assembled an impressive track record over the past 30 years of successfully developing, delivering and operating energy infrastructure projects and resource tenements.

His experience has included the strategic planning, development, restructure, and rollout of three new business units, the development of a capital project investment process for gas major Arrow Energy, and the development and rollout of a new operational business unit for BHP Group.

He also brings considerable project management experience having managed multi-disciplinary teams in asset valuations and due diligence, exploration budgeting, and portfolio development.

Northstar Energy Chairman, Paul McKenna, said Cooper would be invaluable in driving the company’s growth as the company prepares to list on the ASX in early 2023.

“Mr Cooper is a seasoned energy and resources executive with expert experience spanning across many facets of the resources industry across Australia including the Surat, Eromanga and Adavale basins where Project Cosmos is located,” McKenna said.

“His unique whole of business commercial, technical and management skill sets, including large scale project management expertise and track record are perfectly-suited to compliment the Company’s growth and development and the delivery of Project Cosmos.”

