Nominations open for the 2025 ASTT Awards  

ASTT Awards. Image: Prime Creative Media

As we count down to this year’s premier trenchless technology event, we’re thrilled to announce that nominations for the ASTT Awards are officially open.

The ASTT Awards celebrate the best and brightest in our industry — the individuals and projects pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and making a lasting impact.

With six prestigious award categories, there’s an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements across the sector.

Award Categories:

Rehabilitation/Renewal Project of the Year

Honouring innovation and leadership in rehabilitation or renewal projects using trenchless technology, with a focus on advancements in technology, environmental impact, and safety.

New Installation Project of the Year

Recognising groundbreaking work in new installation projects that exemplify excellence in trenchless methods, highlighting innovation, environmental benefits, and technological advancement.

ASTT Menno Henneveld Person of the Year

Celebrating a true trailblazer — someone who has made sustained and significant contributions to the trenchless industry across Australasia and beyond.

ASTT Jeff Pace Young Person of the Year

Shining a light on emerging talent, this award honours a young professional whose passion and contributions are helping shape the future of trenchless technology.

ASTT Trenchless Woman of the Year

Acknowledging the leadership, advocacy, and excellence of a woman making a powerful impact in the Australian trenchless technology sector.

Don’t miss your chance to recognise and celebrate the incredible work being done across our industry. Nominations close Wednesday, 6 August.

The award winners will be announced at the ASTT Gala Dinner and Awards as part of No-Dig Down Under. Tickets are available now.

Interested in exhibiting? Get involved here.