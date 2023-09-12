No-Dig Down Under starts tomorrow

Taking place at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, No-Dig Down Under is set to begin tomorrow, 13 September.

The southern hemisphere’s only large-scale conference dedicated to trenchless technology will showcase equipment and solutions from more than 100 exhibitors in the FREE trade expo.

Register your FREE trade show ticket here.

During the show, there will be a comprehensive conference program led by three steams of new installation, rehabilitation and trenchless services, social and environment. Click here to view the full conference program.

In addition to the conference and exhibition, the event has an integrated social program, offering unmissable in-person networking opportunities, bringing together attendees from across the trenchless industry.

These sold-out events include:

Welcome Reception & Exhibition Opening from 5:30pm on September 12

Young People in Trenchless Networking event from 7:00pm on September 12

Networking event from 7:00pm on September 13

Gala Dinner from 7:00m on September 14

For more information, visit the No-Dig Down Under website.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.