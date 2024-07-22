No-Dig Down Under is back

Image: Prime Creative Media

No-Dig Down Under, acclaimed as the Southern Hemisphere’s largest gathering in trenchless technology, is set to return in 2025 in the city of Melbourne.

Organised in conjunction with the Australasian Society for Trenchless Technology (ASTT), No-Dig Down Under will once again showcase cutting-edge innovations and industry expertise from across Australia and beyond.

With a trade show floor spanning 6000 square metres, No-Dig Down Under 2025 has already sold 80 per cent of its exhibition space, building on the success of previous years which saw sold-out shows in both 2022 and 2023.

Show Director Lauren Chartres said that this high uptake of exhibition stands is a testament to the appetite from industry for this event.

“As the only event in Australasia for the trenchless technology industry, we know how important No-Dig Down Under is to the sector. It’s the one opportunity that suppliers have to connect with all the industry decision makers in one place at one time,” Chartres said.

Attendees can look forward to seeing companies specialising in trenchless technology, including Pipe Core, Rob Carr, Vermeer Australia, Bothar, Interflow, Tracto, CDE, and Vacvator. Next year’s event promises an expanded array of large equipment displays, live product demonstrations, and technology showcases aimed at highlighting the latest advancements in trenchless technology.

“In 2023, we had more than 2400 qualified attendees come through the exhibition over two days, a 30 per cent increase on attendance from the event the year prior. Exhibitors can look forward to meeting with a targeted audience, curated especially for them,” Chartres said.

Complementing the exhibition is a comprehensive social events program designed to foster networking and collaboration. Highlights include Welcome Drinks, a Networking Event, and the prestigious Gala Dinner featuring the ASTT Awards ceremony.

“The ASTT is the peak, non-for-profit body committed to promoting and advancing the trenchless technology industry across Australia and New Zealand,” Ben Crosby, President of the ASTT said.

“The ASTT represents our members and the advancement of the trenchless industry. Our members are a diverse representation of water authorities, designers, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers and as the ASTT we promote, connect and aid the use of our technology. To ensure the industry stays front-of-mind when it comes to major infrastructure projects, it’s crucial that we work closely with those organisations that are implementing these works.”

No-Dig Down Under 2025 targets a diverse audience including council managers, major contractors, utilities (water, telecommunications, electricity, gas), and plumbing professionals. The event offers a unique opportunity for decision-makers to explore solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability in infrastructure projects.

For the first time No-Dig Down Under will be co-located with Converge, a brand new event in the municipal works, civil and commercial construction space. The co-location will offering an amplified opportunity for exhibiting companies and attendees alike.

To find out how you can get involved Visit No-Dig Down Under or contact nodigdownunder@primecreative.com.au