No-Dig Down Under is almost here

Image: Prime Creative Media

From 17–18 September, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) will become the epicentre of innovation, insight, and connection for trenchless technology professionals.

Doors will be swinging open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, promising two days packed with innovation, networking, and insights from the leading minds in trenchless technology.

Partnering with the Australasian Society for Trenchless Technology (ASTT), No-Dig Down Under has become the Southern Hemisphere’s largest trenchless technology event, attracting industry leaders, innovators, and infrastructure experts from around the globe.

Over two action-packed days, you’ll:

Discover cutting-edge solutions driving underground infrastructure, tunnelling, and trenchless installation and rehabilitation.

Gain hands-on insights from the world’s leading trenchless experts.

Connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas with peers, innovators, and decision-makers from across the industry.

But it’s not all work – the event also hosts three exciting social functions, including the Welcome Reception & Exhibition Opening, the Vermeer Australia Networking Evening and the prestigious ASTT Gala Dinner and Awards Evening.

Getting to the Event:

By Train: Southern Cross Station is the closest station. Take tram routes 96, 109, or 12 to stop 124A Casino/MCEC/Clarendon Street outside the Clarendon Street entrance or walk 10 mins to reach the venue.

By Car: Wilson Parking offers secure underground parking with flexible rates, plus accessible parking with lift access directly to the venue.

Checking In:

Enter through Door 1 at MCEC and head to the designated No-Dig Down Under registration desk. Scan your emailed QR code or search for your name to receive a personalised badge, your key to the full event and social programs.

Whether your goal is to learn, innovate, network, or celebrate, No-Dig Down Under 2025 is the place to be. The future of trenchless technology is here, and it’s happening now.

Still don’t have tickets? Grab them now before it’s too late.

Get tickets: https://www.nodigdownunder.com/attend/