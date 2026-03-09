No-Dig Down Under heads to Adelaide in 2027

No-Dig Down Under is excited to announce its return in 2027, with the Southern Hemisphere’s flagship trenchless technology event set to take place on 23–24 June 2027 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

Following the success of previous editions, No-Dig Down Under will once again bring together utilities, councils, asset owners, contractors, consultants and suppliers from across Australia and overseas for two dynamic days of learning, connection and celebration.

The 2025 event in Melbourne welcomed approximately 3,000 attendees and 125 exhibitors, with 27% representing utilities and local government. This marked a 25% increase in overall attendance and a 33% rise in delegates compared with 2023, highlighting the event’s growing reach and impact.

“We’re excited to build on the tremendous success of the 2025 event,” Prime Creative Media General Manager – Events, Siobhan Rocks said.

“With record attendance, strong engagement from utilities and local government and a growing number of exhibitors, we look forward to delivering an even bigger, more impactful 2027 edition that brings the industry together like never before.”

All of the event’s major attractions will be back in full force. Delegates can look forward to the highly regarded conference program, delivering technical insights and case studies from industry experts. The expo will return as a vibrant showcase of the latest products, services and technologies shaping the future of trenchless works.

Hosting No-Dig Down Under in Adelaide places the event in a strategically central position between Australia’s East and West coasts, making it highly accessible for industry participants nationwide.

This location aligns closely with the geographic spread of major trenchless infrastructure projects currently underway. Significant Western Australian works, including the Jansz IO HDD Project on Barrow Island and the Armadale Sewer Upgrades, sit to the west, while major Victorian projects such as the Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) East Tunnelling and the Melbourne CBD Sewer Upgrades along Elizabeth Street in Melbourne are located to the east.

Positioning the event in Adelaide supports balanced national participation, reduces travel burden for delegates and reinforces the event’s role as a truly Australia-wide forum for the trenchless technology sector.

“Adelaide is the perfect choice for No-Dig Down Under,” Rocks said.

“It offers everything delegates and exhibitors need for a productive and enjoyable experience.

“We’re thrilled to bring the 2027 edition to South Australia and can’t wait to see the industry come together in this fantastic city.”

Networking remains at the heart of No-Dig Down Under, with the popular networking evenings providing relaxed and valuable opportunities to connect with industry peers. The event will culminate in the much-anticipated ASTT Awards gala dinner, an evening dedicated to celebrating excellence and the people who drive the industry forward.

Further details on registration and speaking and exhibition opportunities will be released closer to the event.

For now, mark your calendars and prepare to join us in Adelaide as No-Dig Down Under returns in June 2027.

Thinking about booking a stand? Visit here: https://www.nodigdownunder.com/get-involved/