No-Dig Down Under: Abstract submissions deadline extended 

No-Dig Down Under 2023. Image: Prime Creative Media

No-Dig Down Under’s technical committee has extended the deadline for abstract submissions until 6 May.

Building on the sold-out success of No-Dig 2023, this years’ event is supported by some of the trenchless industries biggest and most influential operators.

The abstract submissions can explore all aspects of trenchless technology, including rehab and repair, trenchless technology methods, emissions reduction, projects, condition and inspection assessment, vacuum and hydro excavation, relining, and utility location.

Submissions should address the following questions:

• What is your paper about?

• How does it contribute to better outcomes for the trenchless industry?

• How did you do it? (e.g. is it based on a new product that was tested, a review of available literature or a project which pushed the boundaries of current knowledge or experience?)

• What did you find out?

• Why are your findings important to the trenchless industry?

• Do your findings bring value to the broader community, and if so, how?

Supported by the Australasian Society for Trenchless Technologies, No-Dig Down Under 2025 is continuing its reputation as the essential industry event.

Abstract submissions close 6 May 2025.

For key dates, and information on how to submit, visit No-Dig Down Under 2025.

