No-Dig Down Under 2027 location confirmed

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Following the success of No-Dig Down Under 2025 in Melbourne, the Southern Hemisphere’s premier trenchless technology conference and exhibition will head to Sydney in 2027 on 21–22 July.

The event last visited Sydney in 2022, where it drew strong engagement from across the sector and reinforced the city’s role as a key meeting point for trenchless innovation and infrastructure delivery.

This return to Sydney builds on that momentum, with the 2027 edition set to take place at Sydney Showground, placing the industry right in the heart of one of Australia’s most established event precincts.

Located within Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney Showground is a legacy venue from the 2000 Olympic Games and has since evolved into a major hub for exhibitions, trade events and large-scale industry gatherings. Its flexible indoor halls and strong transport links make it a practical choice for national and international delegates, with direct rail access and walkable connections across the precinct.

Following his election as ASTT President, Blair Telfer said he is looking forward to leading the Society and helping deliver another successful No-Dig Down Under event in 2027.

“I am very excited and proud to be the incoming President of ASTT to continue the awesome work of the Presidents before me. It is an honour and a privilege to lead the Society,” Telfer said.

“I am equally excited to look forward to No Dig Down Under 2027 in Sydney and the chance to catch up with all our Australasian trenchless practitioners. The past events have gotten bigger and better than the previous and I’m sure everyone will enjoy Sydney 2027.

“I hope to see as many of you there as I can.”

The decision to host the event in Sydney follows feedback from the industry, with the city selected due to its strong pipeline of infrastructure projects, growing demand for trenchless solutions and strategic importance to the sector.

The 2025 Melbourne event attracted approximately 3,011 attendees from across Australia, New Zealand and around the world, highlighting the growing importance of trenchless technology in supporting sustainable infrastructure delivery and asset management.

No-Dig Down Under 2027 will bring together contractors, utilities, engineers, asset owners, suppliers and industry leaders for two days of networking, technical learning and business opportunities.

The event will showcase the latest trenchless innovations, equipment and project case studies while providing a platform for industry collaboration and knowledge sharing.

With strong industry demand already building, companies are encouraged to secure their place on the exhibition floor early.

Visit here: https://www.nodigdownunder.com/get-involved/