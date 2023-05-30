No-Dig Down Under 2023 exhibition waitlist opens

Join the No-Dig Down Under 2023 waitlist to exhibit, to get your business in front of qualified leads within the trenchless technology sector.

While the expo is now sold out, you can join the waitlist to be first in line for a stand if one becomes available.

Taking place at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from 13-14 September, the event’s trade show extends over 4500 square metres, featuring exhibitors from all sectors of the industry.

Supported by the Australasian Society for Trenchless Technologies (ASTT), the southern hemisphere’s only large-scale conference is an essential industry event for contractors, suppliers and consultants involved in the trenchless supply chain.

This is your chance to exhibit at this year’s convention. To join the waitlist, just fill out the form to register your interest as an exhibitor here.

For more information about the conference, visit No-Dig Down Under 2023.

