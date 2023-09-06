Newry Pipeline finishes construction

Southern Rural Water has finished work on the main Newry Pipeline, with 17.25km of new pipeline constructed.

The Newry Pipeline work is part of an investment in modern infrastructure projects Southern Rural Water is undertaking.

Work on remaining outlets and connection pipelines is nearing completion, with water now flowing through the new pipeline.

The new pipeline will deliver 4300 megalitres in water savings and increase delivery efficiency to customers to over 90 per cent.

The $39.8 million Newry Pipeline project first began construction in February 2023 as part of Phase 2 of the Macalister Irrigation District 2030 project.

At the time, Southern Rural Water managing director Cameron FitzGerald said project was a significant milestone for the region.

“This major infrastructure upgrade is a win for Gippsland and will markedly increase both water delivery efficiency and customer service levels,” he said.

The Macalister Irrigation District is the largest irrigation district in southern Victoria. Modernisation began in 2013, with a focus on improvement service, water savings and environmental outcomes.

It has also improved on-farm productivity and enabled more efficient on-farm irrigation.

Nearly $160 million has been invested, with contributions from Southern Rural Water, the Commonwealth government through the National Water Grid Fund and the Victorian government.

