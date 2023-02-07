Newry Pipeline begins construction

Southern Rural Water’s construction partner, Jaydo Construction, has started works on the Newry Pipeline component of the MID Phase 2 Project in Gippsland.

The Newry Pipeline contract was announced in September 2022 and will be delivered as part of Phase 2 of the $159.7 million Macalister Irrigation District modernisation program.

The works will deliver around 4300 megalitres in water savings and increase delivery efficiency to customers to over 90 per cent. This will drive vital investment in on-farm efficiencies, improve farm productivity and support local businesses to be more climate resilient.

The MID Phase 2 project is replacing 100-year-old channels with new pipelines and automated outlets.

The project includes the installation of the Newry Pipeline, including associated outlet upgrades, reconnection works and decommissioning for Newry customers.

The Macalister Irrigation District is the largest irrigation district in southern Victoria, with a strong dairy sector and developing vegetable and cropping industries, contributing more than $500 million to the Victorian economy.

This landmark project is vital to the efficient production of food and fibre across Victoria, while delivering significant benefits for the environment through increased environmental flows.

Southern Rural Water Managing Director Cameron FitzGerald said the company is excited begin work on the Newry Pipeline Project.

“This major infrastructure upgrade is a win for Gippsland and will markedly increase both water delivery efficiency and customer service levels,” he said.

The MID Phase 2 project is funded by the Commonwealth and Victorian governments and Southern Rural Water.