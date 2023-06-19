New water pipeline for Cockburn

Construction has begun on a $10 million water pipeline to provide clean drinking water to more residents in the city of Cockburn, Western Australia (WA).

Water Corporation is installing the 2.6km pipeline underneath the intersection at Beeliar Drive and Armadale Road and along Solomon Road in Treeby.

The new pipeline is set to easy pressure on existing water infrastructure in the area, and accommodate residents in Treeby, Banjup and Jandakot by providing greater supply reliability.

“Unlocking new land and creating access to affordable housing is a key priority of the State Government. For that to happen we need to invest in water infrastructure that will allow future communities to thrive and prosper,” Water Minister Simone McGurk said.

“This pipeline is a $10 million commitment to ensure existing residents, as well as those who’ll call the area home in the future, have a reliable supply of clean drinking water.

“The State Government is continuing to invest in the growth and development of our suburbs, with $35.7 million spent on water projects in Perth in 2022-23 and a furtherv$97.8 million budgeted over the next three years.”

WA-based company Valmec, part of the Altrad Group, is undertaking the project, which will take six months to complete.

