New water pipeline for Bendigo

Coliban Water has finished the 5km Epsom to Huntly pipeline, which will see an increase in water pressure and capacity for local residents in Bendigo, Victoria.

The Epsom-Huntly pipeline is one of several projects carried out by Coliban Water as part of its Big Water Build program.

The $5.8 million pipeline will also deliver drinking water to more than 6200 households across Ascot and Wellsford, along with Huntly and Epsom.

The new pipeline has a diameter of 630 millimetres (mm), an increase from the previous one which was 225mm.

Expected to deliver up to four megalitres of water per day to customers, the pipeline is currently being tested and commissioned before it is turned on in late October.

“Assets like this pipeline enable us to better respond to the challenges of climate change and population growth and are an important part of delivering long-term security of supply across the water network,” Victoria Minister for Water Harriet Shing said.

“The benefits of this project will be immediate – local residents will be able to notice an improvement in water pressure, including during periods of peak demand this Summer.”

With the growth of population in the area, the pipeline will address water issues previously experienced during peak demand.

