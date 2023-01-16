New water main flowing to Stirling

SA Water has begun work to install 120 m of new water main in Stirling, providing greater drinking water security for the local community.

The new pipe, which is being laid beneath Dell Street, is part of SA Water’s four-year, $155 million water main management program.

SA Water’s General Manager of Sustainable Infrastructure Amanda Lewry said these works are among a proposed 40,000 metres of water main going in the ground across regional South Australia during 2022-23.

“We will be upgrading a critical section of pipe in Stirling that transports water to residents and businesses in and around the area, helping to ensure we can continue to provide reliable water services,” Lewry said.

Replacing water pipes which are nearing the end of their operational life with new pipes made from modern materials minimises the potential for leaks or breaks. Damage can occur due to a variety of reasons including the condition of the soil, temperature of the ground and water pressure changes.

“Our new water mains have a lifespan of up to 100 years and these new pipes will ensure a secure supply of clean, safe drinking water to local customers well into the future,” said Lewry.

Construction in Stirling is expected to be completed in late February, with works typically occurring Monday to Saturday between 7am and 6pm.

“Together with our contractors, we’re committed to minimising any impacts to the community during construction, such as dust or noise caused by the use of heavy machinery and increased vehicle movement in and out of our worksite,” Lewry said.

“As work progresses, we will also ensure our customers are notified of any temporary water supply interruptions that are necessary when moving connections over from the old to new pipes.”